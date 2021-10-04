Krispy Kreme Launches Festive Halloween Donuts
Following the release of its first-ever cinnamon rolls, Krispy Kreme is back with another themed set of donuts for Halloween. The new batch of sweet, spooky treats comes with four designs such as the returning Jack O Lantern, along with new flavors like the Creepy Cobweb, Vampire Bat and Spooky Sprinkles. In addition to the donuts, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with tourist attraction London Dungeon on a new show called The Surgeon. From October 30 to 31, customers will get the chance to win a five-ticket bundle for the show by visiting select Krispy Kreme Hot Light Theatre stores: the Bluewater, Shannon Corner, Enfield or Stratford mini-theater. Tickets will be valid from November 1 to December 31.hypebae.com
