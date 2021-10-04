CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food benefits cut to families, disabled, veterans, seniors

By PHIL ATTINGER Staff Writer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — Adam, an 89-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the early 1950s, went to the grocery store this past week. Usually he divides out a $230-per-month Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allocation to get a moderate amount of groceries for each week, consisting of two packages of chicken breasts and fruit and vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli, oranges, apples and bananas.

Le Sonji Simmons
2d ago

this crazy now people want have healthy foods. stamps should go to elderly, disabled individuals.

