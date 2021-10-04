Food benefits cut to families, disabled, veterans, seniors

P-EBT is a federal food program offering extra food benefits during an extra hard time due to the pandemic. The California Department of Social Services (CDSS), in partnership with the California Department of Education (CDE), received approval to operate the program in response to COVID-19 related school and child care closures. P-EBT provides food benefits to help families with young children (under age 6) who got CalFresh Food benefits between October 2020 and August 2021 and school age children who were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the federal School Breakfast or National School Lunch Program for School Year 2020-21, and assumed to have attended school via distance learning at least some of that time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO