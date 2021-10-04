CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Scenes From a Marriage’: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Break Down ‘Difficult’ Episode 4

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Scenes From a Marriage, Season 1, Episode 4, “The Illiterates.”]. Things took a turn for Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) in the latest episode of HBO’s riveting limited drama series Scenes From a Marriage. As with each episode before, “The Illiterates,” gave viewers a window into the world of a couple for whom time passes and circumstances change, but their ties to one another remain.

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain question marriage, love, monogamy, and more in HBO’s new limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish saga (and produced by his son Daniel!), this somewhat-romantic drama is sure to drag your heart over the rocks. The series is a character study on Jonathan and Mira, who seem trapped in this rough part of their marriage. Unable to find joy in one another’s small quirks like they did when they were a younger couple, the pair part ways. Or do they? Isaac and Chastain’s performances are both absolutely devastating. Scenes of Marriage is an earnest and full-throttle look at commitment.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Scenes From a Marriage's biggest flaw is reminding viewers what they're watching isn't real

Writer and director Hagai Levi's decision to show Jessica Chastain as herself before getting into character distracts the audience, says Shirley Li. "For one, the on-set sequences date the show as a pandemic-era production," says Li. "Two, in trying to universalize his central couple’s experience, Levi seems to misunderstand what makes relationship dramas resonate. Given how many of these stories amount to a series of painful fights, viewers have to be persuaded to stick around. The couple must sell their particular circumstances and define their once-passionate history to give the story stakes. The dialogue in the original Scenes was so realistic, and the performances from Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson so believable, that the series’ popularity is suspected to have led to record-high divorce rates in Sweden (though the myth is impossible to prove)." ALSO: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain fail to convincingly demonstrate that they're portraying a real couple.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

Filming X-Men: Apocalypse Sounds Like It Was Horrible For Oscar Isaac

Some actors are willing to go to pretty extreme lengths in order to nail a performance. That was definitely the case for The Card Counter star Oscar Isaac a few years back when he took on the role of the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. The ordeal he went through while in full make-up and costume was apparently so intense that one of his co-stars still remembers how miserable he was while they were filming.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Oscar Isaac
Collider

‘Scenes from a Marriage’ Director Hagai Levi on Adapting Ingmar Bergman and Why His Series Breaks the Fourth Wall

From Hagai Levi (The Affair, In Treatment) and adapted from the Ingmar Bergman classic Swedish TV series, the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage examines marriage, monogamy and divorce as it follows Mira (Jessica Chastain), an ambitious career woman who is feeling unfulfilled, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac), a philosophy professor trying to keep their relationship intact. As individuals, they both view that relationship very differently, but they also both realize that there isn’t one thing that will tear them apart, lead them to heal, or help them figure out what’s next.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jessica Chastain’s Net Worth?

There’s a reason why it’s nearly impossible to define Jessica Chastain. Many, including Chastain herself, would identify her as an actress, but the truth is she’s done more for Hollywood than just play a few parts and earn a steady paycheck. Since she exploded onto the silver screen in 2011, she’s fiercely advocated for women’s rights in her male-dominated industry, fought for equal pay, consistently sought out female collaborators to work with, and joined over 300 other women to help establish the Time’s Up movement. She’s a feminist through and through, only accepting roles of women she wants to give voice to. She refuses to be boxed in as an actress and has been vocal about the need for more inclusion in cinema, especially as it pertains to women and people of color.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

X-Men Star Says He Felt Bad For Oscar Isaac On Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac is in the midst of taking his second bite at the Marvel apple, with the actor currently shooting Disney Plus series Moon Knight, which promises to turn out a whole lot better than his last stab at playing a cult favorite comic book character. When he was first...
MOVIES
dailynewsen.com

Jessica Chastain: Everything is based on making women desirable ... enough already commodilize women

Tammy Faye Bakker was in the 70s and 80 one of the best-known figures in the United States. And she was about to invent, in her way, the teleperiality. Since his program of evangelical religion she turned her house, her life and her eyelashes in an emblem and, in passing, in the perfect image of a whole country. And so until she fell into disgrace because of guilty, fundamentally, the financial expolions and the sexual ravages of her husband. It almost a decade ago that the character pursues as an obsession with Jessica Chastain (Sacramento, 1977). Up to now. The eyes of Tammy Faye, directed by Michael Showalter and newly presented in San Sebastián, convert the work of the actress that comes from brandish in Venice the series secrets of an event at a time at an event and in a firm declaration of principles against that called sexism. After two nominations to the Oscar, she is already playing. Updated Date: 24 September 2021, 19:18.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenes From A Marriage#Hbo
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Jessica Chastain Recruits Lupita Nyong’o and More in “The 355”

Riding high on Emmy buzz for “Scenes from a Marriage” and Oscar buzz for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain is debuting a new trailer for “The 355.” The action pic sees her playing a CIA agent who assembles a dream team when a top-secret weapon lands in mercenary hands. “You’re the best in the world at what you do,” she tells her recruits: a German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally and computer specialist (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz). The foursome embark on a global mission to retrieve the weapon and evade a mysterious woman (Bingbing Fan) who’s tracking them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
prosperpressnews.com

AT THE MOVIES: Jessica Chastain shines in the disappointingly conventional biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Tammy Faye, a singer, performer, and former wife of televangelist Jim Baker, is one of those real-life people so oversized that she seems like she wandered off from a movie. Channeling Dolly Parton in her fashion and makeup, armed with a voice that's like a cross between Jessie Buckley in Fargo and Kristen Chenoweth, and always saying what's on her mind with perky energy, Faye is quite the character. She's also the star of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which saddles a distinctive figure and a terrific lead performance from Jessica Chastain with an extremely conventional, though not necessarily bad, narrative. 
MOVIES
imdb.com

Scenes From a Royal Marriage: Diana: The Musical Exists So We Watched It and Here's What We Think

So, I watched Diana: The Musical the other night. Partly because I had to, but it was a had-to I volunteered for, being such an avid consumer (and sometimes chronicler) of information about Princess Diana, whose life story is still being pieced together 24 years after her death in all sorts of creative ways, some of which have hewn closer to the truth than others. Also, I very much enjoy musicals as a rule. I tend to tear up as early as mid-opening number, so touched am I both by the collective effort that goes into pulling off all that effervescent singing and dancing (In the Heights got me good), and by the anticipation of the emotions to come. Diana,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

‘On My Block’s Julio Macias Breaks Down Oscar’s Tragic Fate & That Heartbreaking Last Scene

‘On My Block’s final season is out now, and HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julio Macias about saying goodbye to Oscar, that heartbreaking tie scene, and more. SPOILERS!. After 4 incredible seasons, On My Block has come to an end. The final season dropped on October 4, revealing what happened to the Core Four, Jasmine, Oscar, and more. Not everyone got a happy ending, though. The end of episode 5 featured one of the show’s most devastating deaths.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy