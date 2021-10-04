Promoting tourism in a pandemic: Get closer
SEBRING — After finding ways to carry on in a socially-distanced pandemic world, local tourism stakeholders got some unusual advice this week: Get closer. By that, consultants suggested they find new ways of connecting with their customer base and prospective visitors by letting those people “behind the scenes.” They also were told they might find ways of letting potential visitors know more about them before they visit.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0