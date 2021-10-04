CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Promoting tourism in a pandemic: Get closer

By PHIL ATTINGER Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — After finding ways to carry on in a socially-distanced pandemic world, local tourism stakeholders got some unusual advice this week: Get closer. By that, consultants suggested they find new ways of connecting with their customer base and prospective visitors by letting those people “behind the scenes.” They also were told they might find ways of letting potential visitors know more about them before they visit.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
nnbw.com

Travel Nevada to distribute $730,000 in grants to promote rural tourism

The Nevada Commission on Tourism (Travel Nevada) on Sept. 17 approved $730,547 in grants to rural Nevada communities to market themselves as tourism destinations. “Travel Nevada’s Rural Marketing Grants program is a key factor in how we support Nevada communities as they grow their economies,” Brenda Scolari, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, said in a statement. “We are proud to support the efforts of our dedicated tourism partners in rural Nevada.”
NEVADA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Space Coast tourism on way to record year, despite pandemic

MELBOURNE — When the year began, Brevard County’s tourism chief was cautiously optimistic about a comeback for his industry locally. But he never expected to see how strong the recovery has become. Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis now is projecting that — when the county’s budget...
MELBOURNE, FL
The News Guard

Tourism: Lincoln City looks beyond the pandemic

As a popular Oregon Coast destination, Lincoln City relies on its tourism industry to help promote the local economy and sustain the livability of the community. The News Guard continues to monitor the driving factors of tourism and its impact, up or down, in our city. To gain insight into the 2021 spring and summer tourist season, we check in from time to time with Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
newcivilengineer.com

Why civil engineers have a responsibility to promote post-pandemic active travel

Lockdown gave us the opportunity to explore our local communities more than ever before. Roads were quiet and the sun was shining. As a transport planner, this was a dream come true. A career spent story telling around the benefits of active travel blossomed overnight, albeit against the backdrop of a global pandemic.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian London
Person
Mel Brooks
my40.tv

Haywood County sees record tourism thanks to pandemic travelers

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tourism has hit a record in one mountain county in spite of -- or perhaps because of -- the pandemic. Haywood County has traditional, beautiful scenery that draws visitors from all places, but a very untraditional factor is helping to increase the county's numbers. Haywood...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Citizen Online

Cayuga County promoting 'unplanned' fall tourism to area

The Cayuga County Convention and Visitor's Bureau is once again promoting spontaneous fall travel to the area this year with its "(Un)Plan a Getaway" campaign. Designed to address the uncertainty of travel and other challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign encourages people to take a last-minute trip to Cayuga County to discover its award-winning breweries, dining options, outdoor scenery and activities, and fall adventures at orchards and farms in Auburn, Fair Haven, Aurora and elsewhere.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
The Mountaineer

Haywood businesses weather pandemic thanks to surge in tourism, local support

“Bittersweet.” That’s how Colleen Davis describes her business’s success during the pandemic. “It’s bittersweet that we’re doing well and others aren’t,” Davis said in reference to the tourism surge in Haywood County that brought in a record-breaking $2.55 million in occupancy tax revenue for the 2020–21 fiscal year. This comes at a time when businesses across North Carolina lost billions of tourist dollars due to the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Fortune

Americans opt to stick closer to home as the pandemic disrupts holiday travel plans

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Delta variant-fueled wave of the coronavirus seems to have left its mark on would-be U.S. travelers. Despite half of the nation now being vaccinated and data showing sky-high infection rates starting to fall, the “rabid demand for travel” seems to be dissipating, according to market research firm Destination Analysts. The group has been surveying around 1,200 Americans about travel throughout pandemic.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pandemic#Sebring
Seattle Times

A Caribbean island’s audacious pandemic tourism experiment

Every day at noon, a melodic chime reverberates across the Caribbean island of Montserrat. For nearly two months, Krystal Bajkor, a visitor from North Carolina, assumed it was a clock marking time. “I thought it was just an adorable feature of the small island,” said Bajkor, a former financial analyst...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Tourism helps promote intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang

URUMQI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Wearing exquisite makeup and dressed in embroidered ethnic clothing, Janarze readies herself to show tourists the Mongolian epic of Jangar -- a task the 53-year-old looks forward to most every day. "The audience would always greet our performance with warm applause, taking photos with us...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BlogHer

Inclusive Future: Bridging the Gender Gap In Stem Careers

The number of well-paying and exciting careers in STEM continues to grow even as the percentage of women in those roles stays low.  While women continue to make strides, such as out-pacing men in earning graduate degrees¹, women make up only a quarter of the STEM workforce.  Why is there such a discrepancy and what do we do about it? Register here INCLUSIVE FUTURE: BRIDGING THE GENDER GAP IN STEM CAREERS on Thursday, October 14th to join the conversation with top STEM leaders about strategies to close the gender gap.  In Steps Toward Equality in Stem, leaders and the barrier breakers in...
LIZ PLANK
midfloridanewspapers.com

$15M expansion project adding more space to Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A $15 million expansion will add a lot more space to Space Camp, with Boeing making a $3.5 million donation toward the project at the state-run U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the more than 40,000-square-foot (3,716-square-meter) building, which will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy