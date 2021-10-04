‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

The truth comes out when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reveals what he'd do differently if he could do things over again on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken." With their mission to Meridian down to just Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), Negan sympathizes with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) over the community she built and lost. Most of her people, the Wardens, have been hunted down and killed by the Reapers: masked mercenaries who took over Meridian under Pope's (Ritchie Coster) command. In a deep cut going back to Season 6, Negan says he understands "the losing side of a massacre" that happened at the satellite outpost — triggering all-out war with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

