CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 6.]. Finally, we’re getting some answers. After three years and countless ultimatums, Sumit opens up about the real reason why his mother appears to despise Jenny…and it’s a heartbreaking hypothesis. Meanwhile, Avi’s medical issue drudges up past insecurities for Biniyam, and Ellie feels trapped abroad. The biggest bombshell, though, may be from Steven and Alina’s rocky romance. The question is: Did one of them cheat?

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)

Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight reveals fate of last two couples in series finale

Married at First Sight UK finale spoilers follow. Married at First Sight has finally aired the series finale this evening (October 1) after technical issues left fans disappointed last night when E4 aired the wrong episode. Amy and Josh were left in the middle of their vow renewal last time...
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy