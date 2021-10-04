HUDSON | New Denver Coliseum will pay for itself

When I arrived in Denver nearly 50 years ago, the Denver Coliseum was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Yet even then this facility had a vaguely WWII, out-of-date feel about it. My first visit was to attend a January stock show rodeo, when "stock show weather" routinely delivered single-digit temperatures and blowing snow. The Coliseum was built with no real ventilation system, so it is often arctic cold in winter and insufferably hot in the summer. It also lacks truly modern lighting and sound systems. Nonetheless, it’s middling size with 10,000 seats and a large floor area has proven sufficient for perennial visits from circuses, Ice Capade shows and Latino music concerts — including ever-popular Tex-Mex and Norteño bands.