Public Health

Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

By WILSON RING The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

