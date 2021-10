If your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC supports Bluetooth, the Bluetooth icon appears in the notifications area/system tray of the taskbar – and by right-clicking the icon, you can enable and use or perform various Bluetooth operations. Generally, there should be both the options Send a File and Receive a File that allows you to transfer files. This post provides suggestions you can try if the Send a File and Receive a File options are missing in Bluetooth on your device.

