CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Terrorism flourishing under Taliban's Afghanistan, says expert

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], October 4 (ANI): The recent bombing of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, has awakened the world to the prospects of Afghanistan once more becoming a safe haven that can be used by terrorist groups to launch deadly attacks against the West. At least 12 people have...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
AFP

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. It was blown up three days after the former insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, leaving a scattering of white rubble.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ani#Isil#Gatestone Institute#Western#Islamist#Moi
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Terrorism
KFYR-TV

Bill introduced calls for strict defiance of Afghanistan under Taliban rule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senators have introduced legislation that provides a comprehensive plan that addresses handling Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act imposes sanctions against the Taliban, as well as confirms that the U.S. will not recognize the group as an ambassador to the country.
BISMARCK, ND
Observer

The Taliban Is Reportedly Seeking Afghanistan’s Bactrian Treasure

New reports indicate that the Taliban’s leaders are actively searching for a cache of “Bactrian Treasure,” a series of largely gold artifacts which were discovered at a site called Tillya Tepe in northern Afghanistan in 1978. Although the Bactrian treasure was reportedly last put on display in Afghanistan’s presidential palace in February 2021, its present location is unknown. Additionally, since the Taliban successfully usurped the existing Afghanistan government and assumed control of the country, many questions have arisen regarding the future of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, museums and other antiquities that communicate narratives essential to the country’s national identity.
ASIA
Birmingham Star

Efforts to continue former govt of Afghanistan useless, says Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said that it was useless to continue the former government of Afghanistan. Anaamullah Samangai, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Information and Culture Ministry, said their efforts are useless, reported Tolo News. "Now there is and will be no...
WORLD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Afghanistan collapse rooted in 2020 deal with Taliban, Pentagon official says

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed...
WORLD
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

PoK activist writes to UNHRC showing concern over terror activities in J-K

Glasgow [UK], October 8 (ANI): A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has written a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to show concern over escalating terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Development Initiative...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief condemns 'barbaric' attack on mosque in Afghanistan

New York [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the "barbaric" attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said more than 100 people died in the explosion that ripped through...
WORLD
AFP

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 55 people in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August. Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in Friday's blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group and appeared designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The regional branch of the rabidly sectarian IS has repeatedly targeted Shiites in Afghanistan. It is a Sunni Islamist group like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals. "It was a very terrifying incident," said a teacher in Kunduz, who lives near the mosque.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy