Semi Truck Rolls Over On Freeway | Orange
10.01.2021 | 11:39 PM | ORANGE – Just after 11:30, the California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a semi truck that had rolled over on the transition road from the eastbound state route 22 to the northbound 5 / 57 freeways. The semi and its trailer was found sitting on its right side after striking the guardrail. The driver was transported in unknown condition but was conscious when last seen. The CHP put a SigAlert into effect shutting down the transition road for at least an hour as they investigate and a heavy lift tow truck uprights the semi.
