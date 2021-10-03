CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Semi Truck Rolls Over On Freeway | Orange

By Hector Gerardo
onscene.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10.01.2021 | 11:39 PM | ORANGE – Just after 11:30, the California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a semi truck that had rolled over on the transition road from the eastbound state route 22 to the northbound 5 / 57 freeways. The semi and its trailer was found sitting on its right side after striking the guardrail. The driver was transported in unknown condition but was conscious when last seen. The CHP put a SigAlert into effect shutting down the transition road for at least an hour as they investigate and a heavy lift tow truck uprights the semi. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

onscene.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Three people dead in crash with semi-truck

SPRING GROVE, Wis. — Three people are dead after a car crashed into a semi-truck near Spring Grove Saturday morning. Crews responded to reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on State Highway 11 near State Highway 81. The Green County Sheriff’s Department says Jesus Velaquez, 42, ran a stop...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
onscene.tv

2 Extricated, 4 Transported In Awful Freeway Crash | San Bernardino

10.09.2021 | 1:17 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision with the occupants trapped. Upon arrival, firefighters located a vehicle with significant damage and two occupants trapped. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to extricate the victims from the wreckage. Both victims were transported to local area trauma center in unknown condition. At least two additional patients were transported in unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Video captures fiery fatal crash where semi-truck crashed into median, rolled over on I-94 near Wadsworth

A dashcam video captured the moment a semi-truck pulling an Amazon trailer crashed and rolled over, killing the driver and causing a fire on I-94 near Wadsworth. The Newport Fire Protection District and Illinois State Police responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday to Interstate 94 south of Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth for a vehicle crash with injuries.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeways#Tow Truck#Sigalert#Ig
krcgtv.com

Richland man hurt when truck he was working on rolled over him

A Richland, MO, man was seriously hurt when the truck he was working on rolled over him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states that Robert W. Selby, 39, was working on his GMC Sierra in the 600 block of Deans Creek Road on Saturday morning. Selby was taken...
MISSOURI STATE
WTHR

Semi-truck topples over concrete divider in I-70 construction zone

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield firefighters shared photos of a terrifying scene on Interstate 70 eastbound after a semi-truck crashed in a construction zone. Firefighters were called to a semi-truck crash at the 66 mile-marker on I-70 Sunday morning. Photos from the scene showed a semi-truck toppled over the concrete dividers...
PLAINFIELD, IN
KUTV

Cyclist dies after crashing into semi-truck in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (JUTV) — A bicyclist has died after crashing into a semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer in Ogden. According to Ogden police, the 66-year-old cyclist and 64-year-old semi-truck driver were traveling in the same direction on Wall Avenue on Friday. At approximately 7:50 p.m., in the 1400 block of...
OGDEN, UT
onscene.tv

Jeep Rolls Over, Two Injured | San Diego

10.03.2021 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a solo vehicle accident on the 2800 block of Mission Bay Drive. Upon arrival, first responders found a jeep that had rolled over after coming off the Southbound lanes of the I-5 freeway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Woman Killed After Prius Slams Into Semi-Truck In Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female driver was killed after appearing to pass out at the wheel and collide with a semi-truck in Van Nuys early Monday morning, authorities said. Sept. 27, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Odessa Avenue at 2:13 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, a woman in her 20s fell asleep or passed out while driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Victory Boulevard, drifted and rear-ended a big-rig truck. She died at the scene. She was not immediately identified. The driver of the big-rig was not hurt. Officers found an open container of alcohol in her Prius, police said. Its unclear if alcohol contributed to the wreck. The intersection was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

UPDATE: One dead in pickup truck, semi collision in Hudson

HUDSON – One person has died in a head-on collision with a semi that ended in flames Tuesday morning. The name of the deceased hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives. The crash happened on Hudson Road/Highway 58 north of Hudson when the northbound tractor trailer and the southbound pickup...
HUDSON, IA
Sturgis Journal

Driver injured in semi-truck collision

A collision between two semi-trucks Thursday in Sturgis sent one driver to the hospital. Public safety officers were dispatched shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and U.S. 12. First-responders found a semi-trailer had rear-ended another semi as it cleared the intersection on U.S. 12. The driver of the second truck was unresponsive and was removed from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Sturgis Hospital for treatment.
STURGIS, MI
San Diego Union-Tribune

Semi-truck rollover crash closes lanes on SR-76 near Rincon

NORTH COUNTY — A semi-truck pulling two trailers overturned Friday morning in inland North County, forcing state Route 76 down to one lane near the community of Rincon. San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on scene at the highway near Rincon Ranch Road around 5:30 a.m. and checked the driver for a possible head injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
krcrtv.com

Cattle loose after semi-truck overturned in Oroville

OROVILLE,Calif. — At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, Oroville California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a collision scene on State Route 162 at Wickman Road. A semi-truck had overturned. It had been carrying cattle. The crash trapped dozens of steer while several dozen others were running loose nearby. The...
OROVILLE, CA
Post Register

Pickup rolls over on Highway 26, driver thrown from truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A pickup truck rolled over while making a turn on Sunday and the driver was thrown out, Idaho State Police report. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wyoming, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. His truck rolled off the road and stopped in the shoulder.
IDAHO STATE
reviewjournal.com

Semi rolls in fatal crash on I-15 north of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a semitractor-trailer Tuesday morning in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley. The incident tractor trailer rolled over while northbound on the freeway, about ten miles southwest of Moapa, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted at 8:15 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gephardt Daily

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on SR-87 near Duchesne

DUCHESNE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck early Wednesday morning near Duchesne. “At approximately 3:05 a.m., a 59-year-old Colorado resident, a pedestrian, was directing a backing maneuver of a co-worker operating a semi-truck on SR-87 at mile post 3.5 at the 6000 South intersection,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “A semi-truck traveling north on SR-87 did not see the pedestrian directing traffic and struck him.”
DUCHESNE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy