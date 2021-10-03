Semi Truck Rolls Over On Freeway | Orange

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female driver was killed after appearing to pass out at the wheel and collide with a semi-truck in Van Nuys early Monday morning, authorities said. Sept. 27, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Odessa Avenue at 2:13 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, a woman in her 20s fell asleep or passed out while driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Victory Boulevard, drifted and rear-ended a big-rig truck. She died at the scene. She was not immediately identified. The driver of the big-rig was not hurt. Officers found an open container of alcohol in her Prius, police said. Its unclear if alcohol contributed to the wreck. The intersection was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO