Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban spokesman says

By Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister, Ehsan Popalzai, CNN
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of people dead, a senior Taliban spokesman said. The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid, who tweeted that the blast had claimed the lives of civilians.

