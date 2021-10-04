Kentucky judge won’t revist order upholing vaccine mandate

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision. The Kentucky Enquirer reports the order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday. That’s a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption. The judge ruled that claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”