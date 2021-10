The MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eighth straight meeting, in line with market expectations. The central bank also retained the country's GDP growth projection at 9.5% for 2021-22(Apr-Mar). The Indian currency also got support from a rise in domestic benchmark equity indices. All eyes are now on the key non-farm payrolls data in the US, scheduled for release later today, which could provide additional cues on the timing of the US Federal Reserve's next moves on tapering its massive monthly asset purchases. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.46% as against 4.47% of the previous close.

