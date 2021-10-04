CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, faith leaders make joint climate appeal before summit

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders are making a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior. Francis was hosting a daylong conference Monday...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

