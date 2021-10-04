CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong NFP to keep the Fed on track to taper and underpin the dollar – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonfarm Payrolls stand out as the main event of the week and could seal the deal on the Federal Reserve's expected tapering announcement. A good NFP should keep the Fed on track to taper later this year and tighten in 2022, and support USD, in the view of economists at ING.

