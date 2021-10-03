CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Kurt Mitchell’s Offbeat Drop-Shot Baits

majorleaguefishing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, Kurt Mitchell has had a ton of success in smallmouth tournaments. This year, he knocked out a Top 20 and a Top 30 on the St. Lawrence. Last year, he won a Toyota Series event on Lake Erie and caught basically every bass in Lake Michigan at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on Sturgeon Bay. All the way, the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flat Worm has been the hot deal, but Mitchell isn’t all about the new hotness. For his part, he’s employed a few drop-shot baits that aren’t secret, but also aren’t locks to be on the top sellers page at Tackle Warehouse.

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
majorleaguefishing.com

Tommy Biffle’s Ode to Fall: Downsize in September, Focus on Bait in October

The fall months can offer some of the best fishing of the year, but the window right before summer fully wanes can be some of the most challenging fishing of the entire year. It’s a transitional period between awful and excellent fishing that Oklahoma pro Tommy Biffle has seen countless times in his long professional career.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Ott DeFoe’s Three Baits for the Fall Transition

It’s officially time to start thinking about fall fishing according to Mercury Pro Team angler Ott DeFoe. Take some tips from the three-time Bass Pro Tour champion and try tying these three key baits for the fall transition.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: The Original Castaic Squarebill Crankbait

A superb option for combing banks, the Castaic Baits Squarebill Crankbaits are made for torturing bass in shallow water. Whether you crash them through shallow cover, rip them out of grass or bang them against rocks, Castaic Squarebills deliver a fast-wobbling action and powerful deflections that trigger violent reaction strikes. Furnished with razor-sharp Kitana treble hooks, Castaic Squarebills will make bass think twice before heading into shallow waters.
CASTAIC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Mitchell
majorleaguefishing.com

Brent Chapman’s Ozarks “Day Box” for the Fall: Covering Water is Key

Plano pro Brent Chapman loves fishing Ozark Mountains lakes, no matter what time of the year. However, the fall is a special time for finding and catching bass on these massive reservoirs. Baitfish move shallow, and so do many of the bass, making them very accessible to anglers. Fall also...
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

RANDALL THARP: What’s Different and the Same About Fall Florida Fishing

It’s fall fishing time for most of the country, but where I live in Florida, the temperatures are still pretty warm. While guys fishing in the lakes north of Florida are starting to focus on baitfish and shallow water in the backs of creeks, we don’t really have a lot of creeks at our lakes down here. So, what I like to focus on is the vegetation, and let me tell you, this is the prime time to fish vegetation in my home state.
FLORIDA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: Lucky Craft Pointer 100

When Lucky Craft introduced the Lucky Craft Pointer 100 series of rip-baits, they set the standard by which all other rip-baits are measured. Special internal brass weights create a low center of gravity causing the Pointer to wobble and vibrate when the retrieve is stopped. The Pointer is designed to suspend 4-5 feet deep, and the same weights that create a low center of gravity also emit a fish calling vibration.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: Mustad Underspin Shad

Add some flash to your presentation to attract more fish and generate more bites with the Mustad Underspin Shad. Utilizing Mustad’s popular shad darter head design, the Mustad Underspin Shad is equipped with a precisely placed willow blade attached by a premium ball bearing swivel, which creates an alluring flash to maximize your swimbaits action by adding an extra element of attraction that draws fish from a greater distance. The Mustad Underspin Shad is also covered in a highly detailed finish that includes a custom paint job, molded face details, and Mustad’s signature “mean eye” design.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baits#Lake Michigan#Offbeat#Fish#Toyota#Tackle Warehouse#A Jackall Crosstail Shad#The Crosstail Shad
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: Duckett Baits Sculpo XD Rattlin’ Crankbait

A new bigger version of the original Sculpo Crankbait, the Duckett Baits Sculpo XD Rattlin’ Crankbait now offers the ability to reach much deeper depths and draw bigger strikes. Featuring a low-profile body that is equipped with a precise internal weighting system, the advanced weighting system creates an irresistible wobbling action, a loud fish-attracting rattle and provides exceptional casting distance. Also equipped with a precisely cut polycarbonate lip, which allows it to dive to its desired running depth quickly, maximizing its time in the strike zone, the bill provides outstanding deflection capabilities as well and protects against snags as it comes over cover.
majorleaguefishing.com

Richmond’s Drury Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Cumberland Presented by Googan Baits

MONTICELLO, Ky. – Boater Bryan Drury of Richmond, Kentucky, won the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Cumberland Presented by Googan Baits Sunday in Monticello, Kentucky. Marks earned $14,468 for his victory in the event, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 contingency bonus.
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
mcdonoughvoice.com

Kurt Rhodes: Augusta’s “Long Neck Banjo Player”

Kurt Rhodes, co-owner of Rhodes Market in Augusta, often looks like one of the busiest people in the area. But there’s much truth in the adage that you make time for the things you love. For Rhodes, that is exactly what happens. At least once a year, during the annual...
AUGUSTA, IL
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
majorleaguefishing.com

La Crosse’s Brueggen Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Mississippi River-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin wins the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at the Mississippi River-La Crosse Presented by TINCUP Whiskey in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Sunday. Brueggen earned $6,053 for his victory at the event, hosted by the La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy