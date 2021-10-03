Kurt Mitchell’s Offbeat Drop-Shot Baits

It’s fall fishing time for most of the country, but where I live in Florida, the temperatures are still pretty warm. While guys fishing in the lakes north of Florida are starting to focus on baitfish and shallow water in the backs of creeks, we don’t really have a lot of creeks at our lakes down here. So, what I like to focus on is the vegetation, and let me tell you, this is the prime time to fish vegetation in my home state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO