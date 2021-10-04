CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Becton, Dickinson and Company Air Quality Permit – Public Comment Requested

 5 days ago

Pima County, Arizona - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) opened a 90-day public comment period on September 17, 2021 in order for the public to provide comments on the proposed Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD) Air Quality Permit. PDEQ will also host a virtual Open House on October 6, 2021, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and an in-person Open House on October 27, 2021, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Lauffer Middle School, 5385 E. Littletown Road, Tucson. All in-person attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and masks will be required. A virtual Public Hearing will be held on November 3, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The purpose of these meetings is to share information and obtain public comments on the proposed issuance of the BD air quality permit. Written comments regarding this project will be accepted by PDEQ during the official Public Comment Period which began on September 17, 2021 and ends on December 17, 2021.

#Pdeq #Bd #Air Quality Permit #Lauffer Middle School
