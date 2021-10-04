Centerline Logistics spends $200M to expand refueling fleet

Marken, UPS Healthcare’s clinical trial logistics operation, has expanded its global network to support increased demand for its clinical drug supply chain services, particularly for cell and gene clinical trials, the company said this week. Expansion plans include new locations, expanded cold chain services, and packaging solutions that support accelerated demand for mRNA therapies, cell and gene therapies, as well as early access and managed access programs, company leaders also said. “We are accelerating the expansion of our clinical supply chain network across all regions to provide increased flexibility and global access for our partners, including access in emerging markets like South Korea and Sub-Saharan Africa,” Marken President Ariette van Strien said in a statement Monday. “These investments are especially critical for cell and gene therapy developers … With the FDA expecting to approve 10 to 20 cell and gene therapy products per year by 2025, our industry-leading network is designed to simplify the transition from clinical trials to commercialization.” The company said it will invest in GMP-compliant (good manufacturing practice) space and infrastructure worldwide, as well as packaging and technology enhancements designed to track and monitor shipments. The moves add to UPS Healthcare’s ongoing investment to accelerate its cold chain capabilities around the world. This year, UPS Healthcare has invested in roughly 390,000 square feet of cold chain GMP storage coolers and freezers installed at UPS facilities to support the storage of biologics ranging from 2 degrees C to as low as -80 degrees C (35.6 degrees F to -112 degrees F). “UPS Healthcare maintains high standards for excellence in cold chain delivery and logistics, and these current and future investments in innovative solutions will ensure we keep pushing the bar higher,” Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, also said Monday.

