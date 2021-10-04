CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerline Logistics spends $200M to expand refueling fleet

By Marissa Nall
Puget Sound Business Journal
 10 days ago
The new vessels will expand the company's petroleum transportation capacity and provide infrastructure to support the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner-burning fuels.

