The Missoula City County Health Department issued a press release on Friday stating that a new daily record was set for positive COVID cases. “Unfortunately, we're setting records and not in a good way,” said Farr. “Today we had our highest number of cases that we've had so far during the pandemic. That’s 178 new cases today and the highest incidence rate that we've seen so far at 96 cases per 100,000 people, and in addition we're one hospitalization short of having the patient record of 57 people in the hospital, so we’re definitely seeing our numbers up there today.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO