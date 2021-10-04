CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe

femalefirst.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperhero filmmaker James Gunn has let slip that he is working with DC on a new project. James Gunn has teased he's working on another top-secret DC Extended Universe project. The 55-year-old director has helmed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel and 'The Suicide Squad' for DC, and his superhero journey is set to continue.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
heroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday’s Facebook outage by teasing the film’s famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there’s still one that fans haven’t discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film’s two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it’s something that’s just waiting to be discovered.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Has A Lot To Learn In HBO Max Series

John Cena’s Peacemaker was one of the many highlights from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, proving that the writer and director made the right call when he asked the wrestler-turned-actor to completely change the way he approached his performance on the very first day of shooting. Christopher Smith’s deadpan dedication...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Star And James Gunn Tweet Plan For Guardians Of The Galaxy Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never stops moving, with two dozen projects currently in various stages of production and development, all of which are expected to arrive before the end of 2024. Eternals is next out of the gate on November 5th, with Hawkeye premiering on Disney Plus less than three weeks later.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Collider

James Gunn Teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Storyboards and Kingo's Role

Director James Gunn teased three sequences of varying lengths in his upcoming trilogy-capper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture of his storyboards for the three scenes, which he described as “huge,” “middling,” and “small,” and said that he can’t wait for fans to see the “big one.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals What David Bowie Song Will Not Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed one David Bowie song that he will not be including in the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 soundtrack. According to Gunn, he will not be using Bowie's iconic song "Heroes" for Guardians 3; there had been growing speculation that Gunn would be using "Heroes" for a deeply emotional moment his final chapter of the Guardians Trilogy: Rocket Raccoon's funeral. However, based on what James Gunn shared with a fan on social media, we won't be getting that moment - at least, not scored to David Bowie's "Heroes".
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn fan really wants him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is currently busy storyboarding the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and some fans haven’t been shy about offering their narrative suggestions. Gunn took to Twitter and revealed that one fan of the franchise has been messaging him persistently for two years, asking him to put a ferret into the future MCU sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Hypes 2022 Release

Even before The Suicide Squad debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last month, fans were excited to see what was in store in the upcoming Peacemaker series. The live-action television project, which will follow the further adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), has already been teased to debut in early 2022, and after the first footage was released during HBO Max's Emmys teaser, the hype is growing. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to tease that there's "just over three months" until Peacemaker, indicating that the series' debut will realistically be in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Teases#Dc Extended Universe#Marvel#Dceu
TVOvermind

How James Gunn Might’ve Ruined The Suicide Squad Reboot

It’s official, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is technically a flop. At first, the $26.5 million could’ve possibly been explained away due to the Delta Variant, with Free Guy opening with nearly $28 million and $19 million respectively, and Candyman also getting $23 million on the opening week. However, Free Guy has been doing well since its August 13th release, garnering over $302 million worldwide thus far, compared to the $166 million worldwide total of the anti-hero flick. Combine that with the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened with $71.4 million during Labor Day weekend, then it’s apparent that most audiences just weren’t interested in the James Gunn vehicle. It’s a strange one as the critically panned David Ayer version made nearly $800 million worldwide. Of course, the pandemic is always going to be a factor on why the sort of reboot didn’t even get a fraction of the worldwide total; however, there are always multiple reasons on why a select movie failed or succeeded. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that James Gunn might’ve ruined The Suicide Squad reboot. I’ll avoid stating another obvious, which is the R-rating, which definitely hindered the film’s appeal to a widespread audience.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Original Doodle of Ultrabunny

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team's field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. "I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said 'Help' on it. Because that's what he got from the people in Corto Maltese," Gunn told BBC Radio 1. "But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it's a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I'm working on a Wile E. movie, so it's like all these different things coming together and I just wasn't sure about it." Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Confirms He’s Developing A New DC Project

The Suicide Squad may have flopped at the box office after failing to recoup the hefty $185 million budget from theaters, but that hasn’t dissuaded Warner Bros. and DC Films from wanting to work with James Gunn again. Quite the opposite, in fact. Of course, it helps that the second...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Last year, Marvel surprised fans with the news that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will drop next year on Disney+ ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This new special is an obvious riff on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which George Lucas quickly disavowed. Regardless, The Star Wars Holiday Special made an impact on the franchise by introducing Boba Fett in an animated short.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Trolls Peacemaker Show’s Official Twitter Account

TV spinoffs of popular feature films don’t usually involve many of the key creatives other than a recognizable star or two, but that certainly isn’t the case with HBO Max’s Peacemaker. James Gunn wrote the entire run of episodes himself, directed a handful and was on set almost everyday overseeing production.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy