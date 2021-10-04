Walk ‘N’ Roll to School Week October 4 – 8

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA -- Pima County encourages students to use active transportation to get to school during the week of October 4 - 8, 2021 by hosting Walk 'N' Roll to School Week. The purpose of this week-long event is to promote active ways to get to school, such as walking, biking, scootering, skateboarding, or rollerblading, in order to reduce congestion and emissions from motor vehicles near schools. Walk 'N' Roll to School Week also promotes physical fitness, builds community, and inspires families to use their feet more often for their school commute.