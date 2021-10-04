CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Walk ‘N’ Roll to School Week October 4 – 8

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 5 days ago

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA -- Pima County encourages students to use active transportation to get to school during the week of October 4 - 8, 2021 by hosting Walk 'N' Roll to School Week. The purpose of this week-long event is to promote active ways to get to school, such as walking, biking, scootering, skateboarding, or rollerblading, in order to reduce congestion and emissions from motor vehicles near schools. Walk 'N' Roll to School Week also promotes physical fitness, builds community, and inspires families to use their feet more often for their school commute.

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Pdeq
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy