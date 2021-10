Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing that he was once convinced he was “going to die”.The Doctor Who star recalled his experience during a candid interview with The Big Issue vendor Clive, who is based in Devon.Eccleston said that he had “nearly lost everything” after he was admitted to hospital with severe clinical depression in 2016.The 57-year-old said: “I think the received idea about people who sell The Big Issue is that they’ve never had a ‘successful life’...“But I discovered that when I had severe clinical depression and I was hospitalised, I nearly lost everything....

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO