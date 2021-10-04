CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Drama 'Silent Land' Sells to U.K., Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Modern Films has bought U.K.-Ireland rights for “Silent Land,” the feature debut of Polish filmmaker Aga Woszczyńska, which played in competition at the recently wrapped Zurich Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the film’s international trailer. Set in Italy, the slow-burn drama follows a couple whose...

www.nhregister.com

New Haven Register

Busan: Emmy Nominee Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's 'No Land's Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (“Sacred Games”) is buzzing. He has just been nominated for a best actor international Emmy for Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film “Serious Men.”. Siddiqui’s next big international splash is with Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man,” where he plays the lead. The film has...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Elite' Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem's Drama Series 'Jai Alai' (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at...
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

WME Signs Pixel Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Pixel Vault, an IP business dedicated to drive value to NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming. This signing observes the recent trend of crossing NFT companies into mediums of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
New Haven Register

Natalia Dyer, Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez Starring in Queer Love Triangle Drama 'Chestnut' (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Dyer is starring alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in “Chestnut,” a queer love triangle drama that marks the feature film debut of director Jac Cron. Shot on location and named for the epicenter of queer culture in Philadelphia, Chestnut, the film quietly wrapped production this month. It’s eyeing an early 2022 festival premiere.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

'Land and Shade' Director César Augusto Acevedo Taps Inercia, Quijote, Ciné Sud for 'Horizon' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Chile’s preeminent international film producers, Giancarlo Nasi at Quijote Films, has boarded “Horizon,” the much-awaited sophomore outing of César Augusto Acevedo, director of “Land and Shade,” a Cannes Camera d’Or and Critics’ Week Grand Prize winner. Nasi’s co-production of Horizon sees him reuniting with the project’s lead producer,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Vigil’ Creator Teases Second Season Day After Submarine Thriller Posts Ratings Record

The creator of BBC1’s smash submarine thriller Vigil has teased a second season just a day after the show’s debut episode posted a three-year UK ratings high. Tom Edge, who has penned episodes of The Crown, told Shrine Podcasts‘ Vigil: The Interview special that he is “busily working away” on series two of Line of Duty producer World Productions’ thriller, which stars Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones. Edge said the production team “started talking a while back about what else we might want to do” with the show, insisting it “can’t be a photocopy of what we did last time.” Edge’s comments came a day after the first episode of Vigil consolidated to become the most-watched UK show for more than three years, with 13.4 million viewers watching over the past 30 days. The previous best was 2018’s Bodyguard, which was also made for BBC1, produced by World Productions and written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio. At time of publication, the BBC had not responded to Deadline’s request for comment on the second season.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix Adds Four to Cast

Netflix announced that Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson and Shiv Pai have joined the cast of “Freeridge,” the upcoming spinoff of “On My Block.” The young adult comedy will reveal another side of the fictitious L.A. town Freeridge, following Salaz, Meija, Wilson and Pai’s characters as the new protagonists after they appeared in the series finale of “On My Block.” In “Freeridge,” the new core group end up on an adventure after realizing they may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse.  Salaz is best known for being a contestant on Season 7 of “The Voice” and later...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic ‘Maya and the Three’ Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres

Animation maestro Jorge Gutierrez’s “Maya and the Three” stands out as not only the most ambitious project of his career, but one of Netflix’s most exciting experiments since diving headlong into animation a few years back. One of the streamer’s first announced animated originals, “Maya” will receive high-profile premieres at the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) and BFI London Film Festivals over the next 10 days before hitting the streaming platform on Oct. 22. Variety spoke with Gutierrez ahead of the series’ privileged place as Guadalajara’s closing screening, where two episodes will play to close out a week of festivities. One of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon, Netflix Spanish Horror Originals ‘Historias Para no Dormir,’ ‘El Páramo’ Get Trailers, Release Dates – Global Bulletin

SPANISH HORROR Two of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.” Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE’s reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror anthology series “Historias para no dormir” will hit the streaming platform on Nov. 5. The series features terrifying episodes directed several of Spain’s biggest genre filmmakers including Oscar-nominee Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mother,” “Riot Police”), “Rec” co-writer-director Paco Plaza, “The Bride” director and co-writer Paula Ortiz and Sitges European Fantasy Film Grand Prize-winner Rodrigo Cortés...
TV SERIES

