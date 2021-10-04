CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sworn in for a second five-year term running the country now in the grip of war.

 5 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sworn in for a second five-year term running the country now in the grip of war.

