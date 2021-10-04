Pandora papers live: Boris Johnson insists ‘all Tory donations are vetted’

The Pandora papers reveal the inner workings of what is a shadow financial world, providing a rare window into the hidden operations of a global offshore economy. Illustration: Guardian Design

Kremlin dismisses 'unsubstantiated claims'

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday dismissed the Pandora Papers as “unsubstantiated claims” and said that no hidden wealth was found in Putin’s inner circle.

The Kremlin also said that the Pandora Papers financial leaks expose the United States as the world’s largest offshore haven.

“What catches the eye is which country is the world’s largest lagoon. This, of course, is the US,” Peskov said at a daily press briefing.

Putin, whom the US suspects of having a secret fortune, does not appear in the files by name. But numerous close associates do, including his best friend from childhood – the late Petr Kolbin – whom critics have called a “wallet” for Putin’s own wealth, and a woman the Russian leader was allegedly once romantically involved with.

Lawyers for Viktor Fedotov said:

Mr Fedotov is currently unable to respond to the false allegations being put forward due to being too unwell at present to do so. It is very disappointing that the Guardian has not given Mr Fedotov a fair opportunity to respond.

In any event, Mr Fedotov denies any allegation of wrongdoing, which appear to be based upon flawed stereotypes, and he looks forward to demonstrating the falsity of the allegations when he is able to do so.

Mr Fedotov has never had any interest in British politics and has operated in an open and transparent manner throughout the course of his career.

Russian tycoon’s link to alleged corruption raises questions for Tories

A Russian-born oil tycoon whose firm has made huge donations to the Conservative party secretly co-owned a company once accused of participating in a massive corruption scheme, according to leaked files seen by the Guardian.

Viktor Fedotov, 74, a reclusive executive with a mansion in Hampshire, made at least $98m (£72m) from an offshore financial structure that appears to have funnelled profits from the accused Russian company via multiple tax havens.

Documents in the Pandora papers suggest Fedotov and two other men made fortunes from the company in the mid-2000s, around the time it was alleged to have been siphoning funds from the Russian state pipeline monopoly Transneft. He appears to have used some of the money to buy a $34m private jet.

Summary

Here’s a roundup of the key reactions so far to the biggest leak ever of offshore data:

Boris Johnson has insisted that all donations to the Conservative party are vetted in accordance with rules. The leak revealed that Mohammed Amersi, a donor to his leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals. Labour called on the Conservatives to return Amersi’s donations.

The leak revealed that Mohammed Amersi, a donor to his leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals. Labour called on the Conservatives to return Amersi’s donations. Rishi Sunak says it not a source of shame that London has a reputation as the tax avoidance capital of the world. He promised that the UK tax authorities would review what can be learned from the leak.

He promised that the UK tax authorities would review what can be learned from the leak. The Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš has said he has done nothing illegal or wrong, after the leak revealed he used a convoluted offshore structure to buy a £13m in the south of France. He claimed the leak was designed to “denigrate” him before elections this week.

He claimed the leak was designed to “denigrate” him before elections this week. Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, promised that his government will investigate all those mentioned in the leak. Moonis Elahi, a prominent minister in Khan’s government, contacted an offshore provider in Singapore about investing $33.7m, the leak reveals.

Moonis Elahi, a prominent minister in Khan’s government, contacted an offshore provider in Singapore about investing $33.7m, the leak reveals. The Australian Taxation Office says it will investigate any links to Australians that emerge from the leak . About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers.

. About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers. Jordan’s King Abdullah II claimed the leak was defamatory after it revealed he disguised his ownership of properties via a series of offshore firms. In a statement he said reports about leak “included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts”.

after it revealed he disguised his ownership of properties via a series of offshore firms. In a statement he said reports about leak “included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts”. The Tony Blair Institute has accused the Guardian of deliberately misrepresenting the purchase of Cherie Blair’s office premises. It says the Blairs have always paid their taxes in full and have never used offshore avoidance schemes of any kind.

Bastian Obermayer, head of investigations at Süddeutschen Zeitung, one of the media partners that sifted through the leak, has this:

Johnson: 'all donations are vetted'

Boris Johnson has said all Conservative party donations are “vetted” after the revelation Mohammed Amersi, a donor to his leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals.

The prime minister told reporters at a Network Rail site in Manchester:

I see that story today. But all I can say on that one is all these donations are vetted in the normal way in accordance with rules that were set up under a Labour government. So, we vet them the whole time.

Labour calls on Tories to return Amersi's donations

Labour has called on the Conservative party to return the money donated by Mohamed Amersi after the Pandora papers revealed he helped a firm with what it later accepted was a “corrupt payment” to the daughter of the former ruler of Uzbekistan.

Anneliese Dodds MP, Labour’s party chair, said:

It’s really concerning that the Conservatives have accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds from a man who appears to be closely linked to one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals.

This is not the first time that Mohamed Amersi has been embroiled in controversy. The Conservatives should return the money he donated to them and come clean about who else is getting exclusive access to the prime minister and the chancellor in return for cash.

There can’t be one rule for senior Conservatives and their chums and another rule for everyone else.

Tax Justice UK has launched a petition calling on the UK government to close tax loopholes for the rich and powerful revealed in the leak.

It says:

The Pandora papers have exposed how the rich and powerful can use offshore structures to slash their tax bills and hide what they’re up to. A former UK prime minister, a major Conservative donor and even the crown estate are caught up in the story.

It is deeply unfair to see rich people and politicians paying less tax at the same time that the government is raising taxes on ordinary workers.

The prime minister and his government have to stand up and fix the system. This means closing loopholes and investing properly in HMRC so that everyone pays their fair share.

The Tony Blair Institute has accused the Guardian of deliberately misrepresenting the purchase of Cherie Blair’s office premises in this story.

It says the Blairs have always paid their taxes in full and have never used offshore avoidance schemes of any kind.

Some campaigners against money laundering and tax evasion are underwhelmed by the revelations and question how much new information they provide.

But Bill Browder, a fair tax campaigner and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, calls for immediate action by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

King Abdullah II complains of defamatory allegations

King Abdullah II of Jordan has issued a lengthy response to the disclosure in the papers that he disguised his ownership of properties via series of offshore firms.

A statement issued on Monday said:

The Royal Hashemite Court has been following recently published media reports on properties owned by His Majesty King Abdullah II abroad, which included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts.

It is no secret that His Majesty owns a number of apartments and residences in the United States and the United Kingdom. This is not unusual nor improper. His Majesty uses these properties during official visits and hosts officials and foreign dignitaries there. The King and his family members also stay in some of these properties during private visits. As such, the details pertaining to these properties are made available to the concerned parties when planning both official and private visits and coordinating on security matters.

These properties are not publicised out of security and privacy concerns, and not out of secrecy or an attempt to hide them, as these reports have claimed. Measures to maintain privacy are crucial for a head of state of His Majesty’s position.

In addition to privacy requirements, there are critical security considerations that prevent divulging His Majesty’s and his family’s places of residence, particularly in light of heightened security risks. As such, the act of revealing these addresses by some media outlets is a flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.

The Australian Taxation Office says it will investigate any links to Australians that emerge from the Pandora papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore data.

About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers, a cache of 11.9m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands and Samoa.