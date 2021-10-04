CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pandora papers live: Boris Johnson insists ‘all Tory donations are vetted’

By Matthew Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIILi_0cGI504G00
The Pandora papers reveal the inner workings of what is a shadow financial world, providing a rare window into the hidden operations of a global offshore economy. Illustration: Guardian Design

Kremlin dismisses 'unsubstantiated claims'

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday dismissed the Pandora Papers as “unsubstantiated claims” and said that no hidden wealth was found in Putin’s inner circle.

The Kremlin also said that the Pandora Papers financial leaks expose the United States as the world’s largest offshore haven.

“What catches the eye is which country is the world’s largest lagoon. This, of course, is the US,” Peskov said at a daily press briefing.

Putin, whom the US suspects of having a secret fortune, does not appear in the files by name. But numerous close associates do, including his best friend from childhood – the late Petr Kolbin – whom critics have called a “wallet” for Putin’s own wealth, and a woman the Russian leader was allegedly once romantically involved with.

7.09am 07:09

Lawyers for Viktor Fedotov said:

Mr Fedotov is currently unable to respond to the false allegations being put forward due to being too unwell at present to do so. It is very disappointing that the Guardian has not given Mr Fedotov a fair opportunity to respond.

In any event, Mr Fedotov denies any allegation of wrongdoing, which appear to be based upon flawed stereotypes, and he looks forward to demonstrating the falsity of the allegations when he is able to do so.

Mr Fedotov has never had any interest in British politics and has operated in an open and transparent manner throughout the course of his career.

Read the responses in full here:

7.07am 07:07

Russian tycoon’s link to alleged corruption raises questions for Tories

A Russian-born oil tycoon whose firm has made huge donations to the Conservative party secretly co-owned a company once accused of participating in a massive corruption scheme, according to leaked files seen by the Guardian.

Viktor Fedotov, 74, a reclusive executive with a mansion in Hampshire, made at least $98m (£72m) from an offshore financial structure that appears to have funnelled profits from the accused Russian company via multiple tax havens.

Documents in the Pandora papers suggest Fedotov and two other men made fortunes from the company in the mid-2000s, around the time it was alleged to have been siphoning funds from the Russian state pipeline monopoly Transneft. He appears to have used some of the money to buy a $34m private jet.

Read the full story here:

7.00am 07:00

Summary

Here’s a roundup of the key reactions so far to the biggest leak ever of offshore data:

  • Boris Johnson has insisted that all donations to the Conservative party are vetted in accordance with rules. The leak revealed that Mohammed Amersi, a donor to his leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals. Labour called on the Conservatives to return Amersi’s donations.
  • Rishi Sunak says it not a source of shame that London has a reputation as the tax avoidance capital of the world. He promised that the UK tax authorities would review what can be learned from the leak.
  • The Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš has said he has done nothing illegal or wrong, after the leak revealed he used a convoluted offshore structure to buy a £13m in the south of France. He claimed the leak was designed to “denigrate” him before elections this week.
  • Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, promised that his government will investigate all those mentioned in the leak. Moonis Elahi, a prominent minister in Khan’s government, contacted an offshore provider in Singapore about investing $33.7m, the leak reveals.
  • The Australian Taxation Office says it will investigate any links to Australians that emerge from the leak. About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers.
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah II claimed the leak was defamatory after it revealed he disguised his ownership of properties via a series of offshore firms. In a statement he said reports about leak “included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts”.
  • The Tony Blair Institute has accused the Guardian of deliberately misrepresenting the purchase of Cherie Blair’s office premises. It says the Blairs have always paid their taxes in full and have never used offshore avoidance schemes of any kind.

6.31am 06:31

Bastian Obermayer, head of investigations at Süddeutschen Zeitung, one of the media partners that sifted through the leak, has this:

Bastian Obermayer (@b_obermayer)

This never gets old. #PandoraPapers #PanamaPapers pic.twitter.com/NjyJS90iL5

October 4, 2021

6.00am 06:00

Johnson: 'all donations are vetted'

Boris Johnson has said all Conservative party donations are “vetted” after the revelation Mohammed Amersi, a donor to his leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals.

The prime minister told reporters at a Network Rail site in Manchester:

I see that story today. But all I can say on that one is all these donations are vetted in the normal way in accordance with rules that were set up under a Labour government. So, we vet them the whole time.

Updated at 6.42am EDT

5.56am 05:56

Labour calls on Tories to return Amersi's donations

Labour has called on the Conservative party to return the money donated by Mohamed Amersi after the Pandora papers revealed he helped a firm with what it later accepted was a “corrupt payment” to the daughter of the former ruler of Uzbekistan.

Anneliese Dodds MP, Labour’s party chair, said:

It’s really concerning that the Conservatives have accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds from a man who appears to be closely linked to one of Europe’s biggest corruption scandals.

This is not the first time that Mohamed Amersi has been embroiled in controversy. The Conservatives should return the money he donated to them and come clean about who else is getting exclusive access to the prime minister and the chancellor in return for cash.

There can’t be one rule for senior Conservatives and their chums and another rule for everyone else.

Updated at 6.42am EDT

5.51am 05:51

Tax Justice UK has launched a petition calling on the UK government to close tax loopholes for the rich and powerful revealed in the leak.

It says:

The Pandora papers have exposed how the rich and powerful can use offshore structures to slash their tax bills and hide what they’re up to. A former UK prime minister, a major Conservative donor and even the crown estate are caught up in the story.

It is deeply unfair to see rich people and politicians paying less tax at the same time that the government is raising taxes on ordinary workers.

The prime minister and his government have to stand up and fix the system. This means closing loopholes and investing properly in HMRC so that everyone pays their fair share.

Updated at 6.43am EDT

5.25am 05:25

The Tony Blair Institute has accused the Guardian of deliberately misrepresenting the purchase of Cherie Blair’s office premises in this story.

It says the Blairs have always paid their taxes in full and have never used offshore avoidance schemes of any kind.

Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC)

The Guardian continues deliberately to misrepresent the purchase of Cherie Blair’s office premises. They have always paid their taxes in full and have never used offshore avoidance schemes of any kind. pic.twitter.com/OV6wcSiL6w

October 4, 2021

5.20am 05:20

Some campaigners against money laundering and tax evasion are underwhelmed by the revelations and question how much new information they provide.

Graham Barrow (@greybrow53)

My thoughts on the #PandoraPapers pic.twitter.com/KMScd0Mh1Q

October 4, 2021

Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy)

The Pandora Papers are old news: the question is whether the measures now being taken are already impacting what is happening offshore? https://t.co/16ENL3MtID Is retelling an old story enough to really change the tax injustices many people in this country now face?

October 4, 2021

But Bill Browder, a fair tax campaigner and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, calls for immediate action by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Bill Browder (@Billbrowder)

It’s just been revealed that in 2009 the 11 year old son of the president of Azerbaijan bought a £33.5m office block on Maddox St in London. If the National Crime Agency doesn’t confiscate it under Unexplained Wealth Order laws, they should all quit now https://t.co/gCtKowoAqg

October 3, 2021

5.04am 05:04

King Abdullah II complains of defamatory allegations

King Abdullah II of Jordan has issued a lengthy response to the disclosure in the papers that he disguised his ownership of properties via series of offshore firms.

A statement issued on Monday said:

The Royal Hashemite Court has been following recently published media reports on properties owned by His Majesty King Abdullah II abroad, which included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts.

It is no secret that His Majesty owns a number of apartments and residences in the United States and the United Kingdom. This is not unusual nor improper. His Majesty uses these properties during official visits and hosts officials and foreign dignitaries there. The King and his family members also stay in some of these properties during private visits. As such, the details pertaining to these properties are made available to the concerned parties when planning both official and private visits and coordinating on security matters.

These properties are not publicised out of security and privacy concerns, and not out of secrecy or an attempt to hide them, as these reports have claimed. Measures to maintain privacy are crucial for a head of state of His Majesty’s position.

In addition to privacy requirements, there are critical security considerations that prevent divulging His Majesty’s and his family’s places of residence, particularly in light of heightened security risks. As such, the act of revealing these addresses by some media outlets is a flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.

To this end, companies were registered in external jurisdictions to manage and administer the properties and to ensure strict compliance with all relevant legal and financial obligations.

The cost of these properties and all related expenditures have been personally funded by His Majesty. None of these expenses have been funded by the state budget or treasury. This also applies to the personal expenditures of His Majesty and his family.

All public finances and international assistance are subject to professional audits, and their allocations are fully accounted for by the government and donor entities. International assistance to the Kingdom is used for public purposes within the national budget allocations and is subject to agreed upon governance mechanisms and the oversight of donor states and institutions.

Any allegations that link these private properties to public funds or assistance are baseless and deliberate attempts to distort facts.

Such allegations are defamatory and designed to target Jordan’s reputation as well as His Majesty’s credibility and the critical role he plays regionally and internationally.

The Royal Hashemite Court categorically rejects all reports that have distorted the facts and presented misleading information and unsubstantiated conclusions, and it maintains its right to undertake the necessary legal procedures.

RHC (@RHCJO)

Statement from the Royal Hashemite Courthttps://t.co/rrp1XDsGbp

October 4, 2021

Updated at 6.17am EDT

4.51am 04:51

The Australian Taxation Office says it will investigate any links to Australians that emerge from the Pandora papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore data.

About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers, a cache of 11.9m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands and Samoa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech ‘a load of baloney’, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of speaking “a load of baloney” at Conservative Party conference. Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader suggested the prime minister was more interested in speaking about “beavers” than addressing the real issues facing the British public. “From the Tories, what we have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory ratings on economy nosedive, as EU touts ‘far-reaching’ Brexit deal solutions

Public opinion of Boris Johnson’s government’s handling of taxes, inflation and the UK economy has nosedived, according to YouGov polling.As think-tanks and trade organisations condemned the prime minister’s Tory conference speech touting a “high wage economic revival” as “vacuous and economically illiterate”, the pollsters found his party were now neck-and-neck with Labour on the issue of taxation.In his Manchester address, amid a severe supply chain crisis widely blamed on Brexit and staff shortages, Mr Johnson had rebuked businesses for reaching for the “same old lever of uncontrolled immigration” and suggested British workers should be prioritised instead.With somewhat vague talk...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherie Blair
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Moonis Elahi
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
Shropshire Star

What we learned from Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech

The Prime Minister’s speech on Wednesday focused on the impact of Brexit and coronavirus, along with his own Government’s ambitions to ‘level up’. Boris Johnson has wrapped up the four-day Conservative Party conference in Manchester with his leader’s speech. Here is a look at the things we learned from the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Papers in mixed reaction to Boris Johnson’s conference speech

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference has generated a varied array of reaction in the nation’s newspapers. In the address on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he was setting out the “difficult” process of reshaping the British economy. With labour shortages hitting supply chains, leading to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Tax Evasion#Uk#Kremlin#The Pandora Papers#Russian#British#Tories#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Boris Johnson describes Keir Starmer as a ‘seriously rattled bus conductor’ at Tory conference

Boris Johnson has closed the Conservative Party conference with a keynote speech launching a personal attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The Prime Minister compared the Labour leader’s performance at his own party conference to that of a “seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista mob, sellotaped-spectacled soggy lot”..
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir Peter Bottomley is absolutely right – MPs need a pay rise

The language was crude and the timing unfortunate but the message was spot on. That, I think, is a fair assessment of Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley’s call for politicians to receive a larger salary. Requesting a pay rise for MPs – the nation’s pantomime villains – is never going to make you popular with the public, but the Father of the House, first elected in 1975, has been around far too long to worry about such things. What matters is being right.The headlines have inevitably been colourful – “We NEED a pay rise,” screeched The Express – but it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory conference has had to make room for Boris Johnson’s ego – but his certainly isn’t the only one

Everybody at the Conservative Party Conference has, in one way or another, had to make way for Boris Johnson’s ego.It’s already been well covered how the central auditorium, where senior cabinet ministers traditionally make their speeches, is around a fifth of the size it normally is. It has had to be shrunk because this year, as never before, there is a separate auditorium, which will be used just once, for Boris Johnson’s own speech.Though, for Johnson, this has the pleasing side effect of making everybody else apart from him feel small, there are downsides. The main stage, the main...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
Indy100

Tory MP claims he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for camera to pan around to find him immediately

Boris Johnson’s attempts to evade reporters from Good Morning Britain (GMB) reached comedic heights this morning in the silliest way possible.Broadcasting from the Conservative party conference in Manchester, GMB tried to interview the elusive prime minister who hasn’t appeared on the show in almost four years.While speaking to policing minister Kit Malthouse, host Alastair Campbell asked if the prime minister is honest all of the time. Malthouse said yes, and Susanna Reid asked “are you having to say that because he’s sitting right next to you?”Malthouse shook his head and turned around to gesture broadly toward the background, saying...
POLITICS
The Independent

No Boris Johnson, the only ‘irresponsible crusties’ are the Tories blaming everyone else for the UK’s problems

I see our prime minister Boris Johnson has called the Insulate Britain protesters “irresponsible crusties” for blockading traffic around London and stopping people going about their business normally. This took me by surprise because I thought the “irresponsible crusties” were in Manchester at the moment at some sort of conference,...
U.K.
BBC

Pandora Papers: Questions over Tory donations by ex-Russian minister's wife

The Conservative Party is facing fresh questions about donations made by the wife of a former Russian minister. Lubov Chernukhin is one of the biggest donors to the Tories, giving more than £1.8m since 2012. Leaked documents reveal her personal wealth comes from her husband Vladimir. He has been financially...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘to urge workers to get back to the office’ in Tory conference speech

Boris Johnson will urge workers to go back to the office in his Tory conference speech on Wednesday, according to a report.The prime minister is said to be confident that there will not be another wave of Covid infections large enough to force him to reinstate the work-from-home order this winter.A government source told the Daily Mail that Mr Johnson “believes very strongly in the value of face-to-face working”, particularly for younger employees.Ministers were forced to reinstate the work-from-home order last Autumn amid a rise in Covid cases - just weeks after ordering employees back to their desks.This year, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pro-Brexit Tory peer hits back at Boris Johnson’s attempt to blame business for labour shortages

One of the UK’s most vocal pro-Brexit businessmen has delivered a withering counterblast to Boris Johnson’s claims that industry is to blame for labour shortages which have disrupted supplies of goods since EU withdrawal.Next chief executive and Tory peer Lord Wolfson said the government’s post-Brexit immigration policy was causing “chronic” problems for a range of sectors including restaurants, care homes, small businesses, hospitals, fruit farms and warehouses.And he said the prime minister’s call for businesses to fill labour gaps by paying home-grown workers more risked “a 1970s-style inflationary spiral”.Mr Johnson angered many in the business community by blaming the shortage...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Boris Johnson told to ‘stop talking’ in awkward live radio interview

Boris Johnson was asked to “stop talking” during a BBC interview and it is as uncomfortable as it sounds. Speaking to the Today Programme on Radio 4 (for the first time in two years) about the energy crisis and supply-chain issues potentially causing “1970s style” inflation, Johnson babbled about potential solutions, claimed things would “naturally” resolve themselves and rambled on when asked questions about whether businesses should be allowed to rely on immigration to plug labour shortages.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Senior Tory MP warns red wall families will be least able to afford Boris Johnson’s green agenda

Boris Johnson is facing warnings that his green agenda “won’t work” if the government imposes significant extra costs on low-income households in the transition to net zero by 2050.Despite praising the government’s plans, the prime minister was also urged by a senior Tory to “fess up” that many red wall communities will be least able to afford the drastic changes needed to reach the legally binding target.The remarks came at a fringe event during the Conservative conference and shortly after Mr Johnson said that all electricity in Britain should be produced from clean energy sources, such as wind and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy