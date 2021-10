The Orlando Magic are a mere four practices into their season and working with new coach Jamahl Mosley and already some themes are emerging. The first is the team’s focus on defense. That was no surprise. The roster was built on defense and Mosley’s immediate background was focused on defense with the Dallas Mavericks. The Magic were hoping their new coach would not only be able to develop players but also fit the team’s roster strengths.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO