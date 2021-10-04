Free College Football Picks For Today 10/4/2021

Houston at Tulane—College football pick is Houston Cougars -4.5. Houston with back to back wins beating Navy by eight and last week a 45-10 win at Tulsa. Head coach Dana Holgorsen has the Cougars playing good defense after several seasons with bad defensive play. Houston holding opponents to 255 yards per game, 3.1 per rush and 53.1% completions. They do a great job of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and in forcing turnovers. An impressive 25.6% third down defensive rate. Houston is also getting good performance out of quarterback Clayton Tune who completes 71.3% of his passes for 7.5 yards per pass attempt. It has been a disappointing year for Tulane as they have lost all four games against FBS competition. After a seven point home defeat to UAB they were pounded at East Carolina 52-29 surrendering 612 yards. Defense is non existent for the Green Wave as they are surrendering 483 yards with 208 rushing for 4.8 yards per carry. Opponents throw for 274 yards on Tulane with 68.7% completion rate and 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt completing only 58.5% of his passes for a team that averages nearly three turnovers per game. Green Wave allowing 40.2 points per game. Play Houston -4.5.