Pope, faith leaders sign joint climate appeal before summit

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior. “We have inherited a garden;...

