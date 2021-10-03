China hasn't Allowed New Games on the Market Since Controversial Ban

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleChinese censors have not allowed any new video game on the market since a controversial ban on showing „effeminate” men on Chinese television. China's regulatory authority in charge of allowing video games to reach China has not approved any new titles in more than two months since the introduction of the controversial ban on showing "effeminate" men on Chinese television. This is the result of a call by the country's leader, Xi Jinping, for stricter control by the Chinese Communist Party over business, education, culture and religion in order to "cure" the country of the effects of harmful values. Authorities are particularly uncomfortable with the influence of celebrities and popular culture imported from South Korea and Japan, which promotes a metrosexual image of men.

