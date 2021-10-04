New wellness studio in Pacific City offers relaxation, tanning

Sanctuary 97135 Tanning & Wellness is a new wellness studio that offers tanning and touch-free massage services in Pacific City. The shop has been open for a month. Owner Seaora Cuevas lives in Pacific City and runs another shop, Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium. She had been feeling under the weather and was driving to Newport to go tanning. She started noticing she was feeling better mentally and reached out to people who own several wellness studios in the Portland area.