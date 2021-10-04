CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific City, OR

New wellness studio in Pacific City offers relaxation, tanning

By Hilary Dorsey
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanctuary 97135 Tanning & Wellness is a new wellness studio that offers tanning and touch-free massage services in Pacific City. The shop has been open for a month. Owner Seaora Cuevas lives in Pacific City and runs another shop, Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium. She had been feeling under the weather and was driving to Newport to go tanning. She started noticing she was feeling better mentally and reached out to people who own several wellness studios in the Portland area.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Pacific City, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Pacific City, OR
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Spray Tanning#Uvb
The Hill

Why Elon Musk is moving Tesla from California to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will relocate its headquarters. The Austin facility will be approximately five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, Musk said. But Musk added that the company is not leaving the Golden State altogether. Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy