Week 6 takeaways: Is Seabreeze closing the gap with Mainland? How about those Toros!?

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school football regular season is officially halfway over, and there was a ton of Week 6 action up and down the coast. Tocoi Creek is officially in the win column. The first-year school, located right down the road from the World Golf Village, celebrated a 21-12 triumph over Providence at its current adopted home of St. Augustine High. Ryan Killmer effectively put the outcome out of reach with a 4th-and-goal touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

