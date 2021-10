The tech industry sure has put a lot of hype behind descriptors like “max” over the last few years. So when Amazon announced the $54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max last month, I couldn’t help but cringe at the idea of a streaming device picking up that kind of branding. What could max possibly mean in this context? It’s got nothing to do with the physical design; the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is visually indistinguishable from the existing Fire TV Stick 4K. And the two products go tit for tat in their core video and audio streaming features despite the older model often being discounted; at the time of this review, the regular Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $33.99.

