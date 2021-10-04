Monday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: We are coming up on the four-year anniversary of the 2017 fires. On the front page of Friday’s paper it was reported that people are complaining about PG&E power shut-offs to avoid fires (“Power shut-offs fuel complaints”). Kressa and Kai died as a result of the 2017 Redwood Valley fire. As a result, my sister and brother-in-law lost two of their grandchildren. My niece and her husband lost their teenaged children. I’d be willing to bet that they would happily endure the inconvenience of a power shut-off to have Kressa and Kai back in their lives. Rather than complaining, be thankful that measures are being taken to avoid this type of devastation. Be thankful that it didn’t happen to your family.