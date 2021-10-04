Appelbaum: Let’s make it easier for public officials to be honest
Friends, I’m here to tell you about a simple product that could help to restore public confidence in government officials: the index mutual fund. A surprising number of the people who run the country can’t seem to separate their private investments from their public responsibilities. They own shares in companies that they oversee; they make public policy decisions that increase the value of their private portfolios. They dance in the borderlands of illegality, and even when it’s impossible to prove they’ve broken the law, they are clearly trampling on the public trust.www.pressdemocrat.com
