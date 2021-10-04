A troubling twist of J.D. Martinez’s left ankle douses Red Sox celebration with a sobering dose of reality
WASHINGTON — All weekend, the Red Sox recognized the hint of peril that accompanied their decision to feature an outfield alignment in which Hunter Renfroe started in center and J.D. Martinez in right. The defensive grouping represented a less-than-ideal pairing forced by concluding the season in the National League park, without benefit of the designated hitter.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0