CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

By Frost, Sullivan
starlocalmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive, proactive testing probes and full automation are expected to be the future of drive testing. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities, finds that the rise of high-capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications are fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. Driven by commercial 5G network deployments despite the pandemic, the global mobile network drive test equipment market is estimated to reach $522.5 million by 2025 from $253.2 million in 2020, expanding at a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Amid Chinese threat, Quad to deploy secure, open 5G network

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Amid growing security concern over misuse of 5G technologies by Chinese companies, leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Friday agreed to advance the deployment of "secure, open and transparent" 5G telecommunications networks and work to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors.
U.S. POLITICS
offshore-technology.com

FloLive Builds Cloud-Based Private Global IoT 5G Network

Concept: British connectivity solution provider startup FloLive has built cloud-based software-defined connectivity (SDC) solution floNET. It combines private, local cellular networks to create private global IoT 5G networks for its customers with inherent billing. Nature of Disruption: floNET is a modern global cellular connectivity and SIM management service fully designed...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Performance visibility critical for private 5G network deployments

The fast-growing private network market is set to shape the future of enterprise digitization and experience. Richard Piasentin, Accedian's chief strategy and chief marketing officer, explains the technical requirements for effective private network deployments for different use cases.
COMPUTERS
thehendersonnews.com

Global Aviation Satcom Market to Take Off as Airlines Offer Better Passenger Experience, Says Frost & Sullivan

Cockpit segment will lead the overall aviation Satcom market, largely driven by data collection automation to monitor aircraft health in real time. SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global aviation Satcom market finds that it is poised for improved flight operations and connectivity as a result of increased investment in in-flight entertainment. This will improve the passenger experience, enhance safety, and increase the efficiency of flight operations. Catalyzed by the aviation market's shift toward more connected and smart aircraft, the market, comprising of the cockpit segment, cabin segment, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), is estimated to reach $730.4 million by 2030 from $527.2 million in 2020, at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, due to the impact of COVID-19, the industry will likely witness incremental growth through 2023. Air travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic numbers by 2024, and the demand for aviation Satcom will inflate steadily throughout the forecast period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Equipment#Mobile Network#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Frost Sullivan#Cagr#North American
Medagadget.com

Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market – Advancements in the low temperature sterilization techniques to boost growth of the global market

Low-temperature sterilization is a good way to keep heat and moisture-sensitive surgical instruments, general equipment, and implants in good working order. Unique gadgets with complicated designs or those made of fluid and heat sensitive materials are sterilized at low temperatures. Polymers on cameras, fiber optics, elastic scopes, some plastics or reusable invasive medical tools made of materials that cannot tolerate humidity, and steam linked with steam sterilization are examples of this sort of device. The mode of action of low-temperature sterilizing techniques varies. The technique is based on a procedure that the original equipment manufacturer has verified for the product. In order to keep patients safe and avoid infections and other dangerous microorganisms, medical sterilization is commonly used in hospitals and other treatment locations such as specialized clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Due to the increased usage of complicated, sensitive, and costly devices that cannot tolerate high temperature and pressure, health care organizations are increasingly using low temperature sterilization techniques.
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

PCTEL Launches Compact Scanning Receiver for 5G Network Testing and Government Applications

PCTEL, Inc., a global provider of wireless technology, has announced the launch of its next-generation 5G network testing solution, the Gflex scanning receiver. 5G networks are evolving to support a growing user base, including critical use cases such as critical infrastructure and the industrial IoT. To ensure coverage and quality of service on public and private 5G networks, field testing is essential. Scanning receivers perform a key role in network testing systems, providing engineers with accurate, detailed data needed to efficiently plan, deploy, optimize, and benchmark 2G-5G networks. As mobile networks become more complex, engineers need a scanning receiver that can adapt to more demanding testing requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Samsung to Deploy its Cloud-native vRAN Solution for KDDI’s 5G Network

Samsung Electronics recently announced the company will deploy its cloud-native fully virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions for mid-band spectrum in KDDI’s 5G network. Samsung and KDDI have been collaborating on advanced research on vRAN, to drive 5G innovation for KDDI’s network. Most recently, the companies successfully completed the first...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
everythingrf.com

NXP Using Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions to Verify Consumer Premises Equipment for FWA Services

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is collaborating with NXP® Semiconductors to advance the development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. The multi-generation collaboration includes 5G market deployment of non-standalone (NSA) mode for the initial phase, as well as stand-alone (SA) for the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Brenham Banner-Press

Global VM Market Sees Strong Growth Due to Rise in Cyber Threats, Finds Frost & Sullivan

The buoyant global vulnerability management (VM) market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025 due to greater investments in cybersecurity by enterprises. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the Global Vulnerability Management Market finds that enterprises are becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as they embrace digital transformation initiatives. This is due to an expanded attack surface resulting from multiple touchpoints through an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications. An expanded attack surface has triggered the need for greater investments in vulnerability management (VM) solutions. Given this demand, the global VM market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.
MARKETS
Light Reading

Dish Network to 'explore' blockchain in 5G

LARAMIE, Wyo. ï¿½ DISH (NASDAQ: DISH) and Input Output Global (IOG) announced that they have formed a strategic collaboration to explore the use of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) across its business lines. Building on the Cardano blockchain, the teams will develop a variety of applications that enable and enhance the Boost, DISH and SLING customer bases. Coming from years of experience innovating within the satellite television and broadband industries, DISH now looks to leverage DLT to enhance and optimize its ability to serve its customers.
LARAMIE, WY
dronedj.com

New York drone corridor tapped for first 5G network tests in the US

New York officials have announced the state’s 50-mile drone corridor will be equipped with 5G technology, making it the first in the US to test the cutting-edge communications capabilities for navigation purposes. The decision adds heft to the state’s claim of being a leading force in applied use and development of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and related technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
WWLP

NY’s 5G test network for unmanned aircraft

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium plans to install a 5G unmanned aircraft systems test network in the Syracuse to Rome corridor. It will be managed by New York based non-profit organization Nuair.
ROME, NY
ZDNet

Dish's Boost Mobile debuts its first proprietary 5G phone for under $300

Boost Mobile on Thursday unveiled the Celero5G, a new 5G smartphone launching exclusively to Boost customers later this fall. At just $279, it's designed to be relatively affordable compared to other mid-tier Android devices. "Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price,"...
CELL PHONES
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WebProNews

Dish’s Boost Mobile Announces Its Own 5G Device

Dish Network’s Boost Mobile has announced the Celero5G, its own 5G device aimed at helping customers maximize their experience. Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile as part of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, when the latter companies were required to divest some of their assets in order to win regulatory approval. Dish has been working on rolling out its own 5G network, while it continues to piggyback on T-Mobile and AT&T’s network in the meantime.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy