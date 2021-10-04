Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Hits first big-league homer
Nevin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old got Baltimore on the board in the third inning with his first major-league homer. Nevin hit safely in all three games he started since he received a late-season call-up. He could be in the mix for a big-league job in spring training, but he'll need to show better than the .227/.305/.392 slash line he posted across 111 games with Triple-A Norfolk this year.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0