CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Hits first big-league homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Nevin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old got Baltimore on the board in the third inning with his first major-league homer. Nevin hit safely in all three games he started since he received a late-season call-up. He could be in the mix for a big-league job in spring training, but he'll need to show better than the .227/.305/.392 slash line he posted across 111 games with Triple-A Norfolk this year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Santander, Ellis placed on injured list, ending their seasons; Orioles add Nevin

For the fifth and sixth times in the last week, the Orioles placed a frontline player on the injured list, ending their season. On Tuesday, the Orioles placed outfielder Anthony Santander and right-handed pitcher Chris Ellis on the 10-day injured list. Santander, who left Sunday’s game after eight innings, is...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Starting in season finale

Nevin will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays. Nevin will close the season with his third start in four games in left field while Ryan McKenna heads to the bench. Since his call-up from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nevin has gone 2-for-5 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Toronto#Triple A#Triple A Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with trainer

Wells left Friday's game against the Rangers in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Wells entered Friday's game in a save situation but appeared to wince after he gave up a leadoff triple in the ninth. He was immediately removed from the game, but the nature of his injury isn't yet clear. If the right-hander is forced to miss time, Cole Sulser would likely be in line for increased ninth-inning work.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Managing right shoulder discomfort

Wells was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to right shoulder discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Wells tossed just two pitches in Friday's contest before he left the game with a trainer. The right-hander will be re-evaluated Saturday to determine the severity of the issue. Prior to his departure, he gave up a triple that resulted in an earned run.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers twice in twin bill

O'Neill went 3-for-9 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and three runs scored as the Cardinals swept Friday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. The 26-year-old reached the 30-homer mark in the matinee with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. O'Neill didn't stay on the milestone mark for long, adding his 31st long ball in the second inning of the nightcap. The outfielder has enjoyed a breakout campaign with a .280/.348/.542 slash line, 75 RBI, 83 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 508 plate appearances. He should continue to see near-everyday work in left field while typically batting third in the order.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Homers in win

Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. The light-hitting Gutierrez connected on just his second homer of the season Saturday night, and it could not have come at a better time for the Orioles. Having just taken the lead and with Rangers starter Jordan Lyles on the ropes, Gutierrez landed the knockout blow with a two-run shot that ended up being the difference in the game. The 27-year-old pushed his hitting streak to four games and is now batting .333 in his last 10 games.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy