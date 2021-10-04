Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Records 15th steal

Mondesi went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Minnesota. The 26-year-old ended 2021 with 15 steals in 16 attempts in just 35 games. Mondesi battled oblique and hamstring issues for much of the season, prompting a move to third base for much of September. He was held without a hit in six of his last 10 games, dropping his season slash line to .230/.271/.452 with six home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, a triple and eight doubles across 136 plate appearances. Mondesi may continue to log time at third base in 2022. He could also receive regular rest to help alleviate some of the toll of playing the field, although fantasy managers will obviously take notice of his speed when he's in the lineup.