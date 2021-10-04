CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base three times Sunday

 5 days ago

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Toronto. The 29-year-old ended the year on a high note, going 9-for-29 (.310) across his last eight games. Mancini's power drought continued, however, as he had no homers in last 21 contests, leaving him with 21 long balls overall. He added a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 71 RBI, 77 runs scored and 33 doubles across 616 plate appearances as a near-everyday option at designated hitter or first base.

Three-run inning just enough as Orioles top Rangers

Kelvin Gutierrez capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run home run and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night. The seventh-inning rally broke up a scoreless game and gave the Orioles (50-105) a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe had...
Pat Valaika operating second base for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Pat Valaika is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Valaika will man second and Jahmai Jones was benched against right-hander Spencer Howard. numberFire's models project Valaika to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Smacks three hits in win

Severino went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Boston. All three of the catcher's hits were singles, including one that knocked in Austin Hays as the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Severino is on a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 10-for-26 (.385) with a home run, five RBI and a pair of runs scored. The hot finish to the year has lifted his slash line to .247/.308/.387 across 402 plate appearances.
Slash
Cedric Mullins Becomes First Oriole with 30 Home Runs, 30 Stolen Bases

Cedric Mullins is in a league of his own. The Orioles outfielder became the first player in franchise history to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season. Mullins, 26, conquered the milestone during the bottom of the second inning to give Baltimore an early lead against the Rangers. The Orioles lead the Rangers 4–3 in the top of the seventh inning.
Jahmai Jones not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Jones is being replaced at second base by Pat Valaika against Rangers starter John Means. In 64 plate appearances this season, Jones has a .167 batting average with a .435 OPS, 5 runs and...
Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles finally got win #50

The Orioles have done it. They have won their 50th game. It only took them 155 games played to get there. That’s a sad thing to say, but it’s worth remembering that we’ve seen worse. In 2018, the Orioles did not even make it to 50 wins. They only won 47. The 2021 edition sits at 50 with seven games left to be played. Maybe they can make it to like, 52.
Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs Texas, 1:05

Turns out it is kind of nice to pick on teams your own size. Against the uncompetitive Rangers, the Orioles have managed to take two of three in this four-game series so far, and it well could have been three if the Orioles bullpen hadn’t allowed five runs in the ninth inning on Thursday. Bad as this team has been, it turns out that a limp Texas offense has an even tougher time scoring runs.
Red Sox drop two of three to Orioles, fall into tie for last playoff spot

By getting a three-game series against the last-place Baltimore Orioles at this stage of the season, the Boston Red Sox got a gift from the scheduling gods. Rather than take advantage, the Red Sox dropped two out of three. Now the team’s playoff hopes are balancing on the razor’s edge.
Pedro Severino catching for Orioles on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Severino will catch for left-hander Bruce Zimmermann and bat fifth versus left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays. Nick Ciuffo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Severino for 10.2 FanDuel...
Baltimore Orioles
Baseball
Three moves Baltimore Orioles should make this offseason

The Baltimore Orioles are a long way from contending. They ended the 2021 season with over 100 losses once again, marking the third consecutive complete season where that was the case. Although there are some bright spots in the farm system, those losing ways do not appear to be changing any time soon.
Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Racks up three hits

Gutierrez went 3-for-5 in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Toronto. The third baseman didn't hit very consistently overall this year, but he hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 19-for-54 (.352) in that season-ending hot stretch. Gutierrez posted a .608 OPS with three home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and three triples across 295 plate appearances between Baltimore and Kansas City.
Trey Mancini is more than MLB’s ‘face of cancer.’ The Orioles star looks forward to proving it in seasons to come.

Austin Wynns’ voice lowered as he said the word, the one that summarized Trey Mancini’s 2020, that hovered over his 2021 return, that in some ways will accompany him the rest of his life. Cancer. “I don’t even want to say it,” the Orioles’ catcher murmured. But as much as that word has encircled Mancini since a malignant tumor was discovered in his colon almost 19 months ago, Wynns is among ...
Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles can eliminate the Blue Jays with one last win

Here we are at last. It is the final day of the 2021 regular season for the Orioles. Though the O’s were eliminated long ago, the last game will still matter. If the O’s win, they knock the Jays out of the playoffs. The Jays could still fail to make it even if they do complete a sweep of the Orioles, since they are a game behind Boston for the second wild card spot.
What Does the Future Hold for Trey Mancini?

Another year of Baltimore Orioles baseball is in the books. The Birds finished the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for worst in Major League Baseball. However, following the conclusion of the Orioles’ season this past weekend, it’s important to realize some of the positive...
Three years into rebuild, Orioles still have a surplus of outfield prospects who need playing time

One of the few constants in this Orioles rebuild has been the sheer volume of up-and-coming outfielders who need chances to break in at the major league level. When executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias took over in 2019, Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander and DJ Stewart all had major league experience, and top prospects like Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna didn’t ...
Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
