Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base three times Sunday
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Toronto. The 29-year-old ended the year on a high note, going 9-for-29 (.310) across his last eight games. Mancini's power drought continued, however, as he had no homers in last 21 contests, leaving him with 21 long balls overall. He added a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 71 RBI, 77 runs scored and 33 doubles across 616 plate appearances as a near-everyday option at designated hitter or first base.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0