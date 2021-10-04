Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base three times Sunday

Turns out it is kind of nice to pick on teams your own size. Against the uncompetitive Rangers, the Orioles have managed to take two of three in this four-game series so far, and it well could have been three if the Orioles bullpen hadn’t allowed five runs in the ninth inning on Thursday. Bad as this team has been, it turns out that a limp Texas offense has an even tougher time scoring runs.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO