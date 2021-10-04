Orioles' Richie Martin: Ends year on modest hit streak

Soto went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Soto failed to reach base for the first time since Sept. 13, ending a streak of 14 consecutive games. The star outfielder walked at least once in each of the past eight contests, drawing free passes at an absurd 37.5 percent clip. For the season, Soto is maintaining a 22.1 percent walk rate, which has allowed him to lead MLB in on-base average (.468) by a wide margin. He'll look to pad his lead in Wednesday's series finale in Colorado, where he'll be starting in right field and batting third for Washington.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO