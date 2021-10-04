CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Richie Martin: Ends year on modest hit streak

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Martin went 3-for-10 with a run scored and four strikeouts over the last three games of the season. The shortstop saw fairly regular playing time after Ramon Urias (groin) was shut down for the year. It wasn't a very convincing final audition form Martin, who went 13-for-54 (.241) across his last 22 games of the season while splitting time with Pat Valaika at shortstop. For the season, Martin slashed .235/.269/.286 with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles through 105 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Richie Martin on Baltimore bench Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Martin is moving to the bench while Pat Valaika covers shortstop duties. Jahmai Jones is entering the lineup to play second base and bat ninth. Jones...
MLB
numberfire.com

Richie Martin batting ninth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Martin will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Red Sox. Jahmai Jones moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 5.0 FanDuel points...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Valaika
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
27 First News

Phils’ 5-game win streak ended by Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies had won five in a row. They began the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
wsau.com

Brewers End Losing Streak, Magic Number is 2

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers used the long ball to build a lead and this time did not let it get away. They broke a five game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night at American Family Field. Kolton Wong led...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers, continues hitting streak

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and an additional run scored in Friday's 14-2 loss to the Athletics. Altuve slammed a solo home run in the third inning off Frankie Montas. In addition, he reached base on an error and scored in the first frame. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games, batting .333 in that stretch. The second baseman is slashing .278/.354/.490 with 30 home runs, 81 RBI and a team-leading 113 runs scored in 647 plate appearances this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Keeps hitting streak alive

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's win over Toronto. Gordon has two three-hit performances over his last three games, and he also extended his hitting streak to five contests. The shortstop is ending the season on a strong note and is hitting .362 across 47 at-bats this month.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
newyorkcitynews.net

Rookie of the Year candidates highlight Rangers-Orioles finale

The Texas Rangers and the host Baltimore Orioles complete a four-game series Sunday afternoon that will feature the final meeting this season of two rookie-of-the year candidates. Ryan Mountcastle (0-for-3, hit by pitch) of the Orioles and Adolis Garcia (0-for4) of the Rangers had quiet nights atthe plate Saturday in...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

One streak ends, but it’s not the winning one for Rowdies

The Rowdies’ amazing run of spotless defending came to an end Saturday, but their win streak did not. Tampa Bay made it six straight victories, and 10 straight unbeaten outcomes, prevailing 2-1 at Hartford while be led once again by two goals from Sebastian Guenzatti. Hartford scored near the end...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Walk streak comes to end

Soto went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Soto failed to reach base for the first time since Sept. 13, ending a streak of 14 consecutive games. The star outfielder walked at least once in each of the past eight contests, drawing free passes at an absurd 37.5 percent clip. For the season, Soto is maintaining a 22.1 percent walk rate, which has allowed him to lead MLB in on-base average (.468) by a wide margin. He'll look to pad his lead in Wednesday's series finale in Colorado, where he'll be starting in right field and batting third for Washington.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Smacks three hits in win

Severino went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Boston. All three of the catcher's hits were singles, including one that knocked in Austin Hays as the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Severino is on a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 10-for-26 (.385) with a home run, five RBI and a pair of runs scored. The hot finish to the year has lifted his slash line to .247/.308/.387 across 402 plate appearances.
MLB
klpw.com

Cards Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Brewers

The longest winning streak in Cardinals franchise history is over following a 4-0 loss to the Brewers at Busch Stadium. St. Louis had won 17 straight before the defeat. Miles Mikolas dropped to 2-and-3 after giving up three-runs over five-and-two-thirds, while the Cards only posted three hits. The club will use the final four games of the regular season to prepare for a do-or-die matchup in California next Wednesday.
MLB
kmaland.com

MLB (9/29): Salvy hits 48th homer in win, Cards streak ends

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez tied a Royals record while the Cardinals finally lost in Wednesday's MLB action. Royals (73-85): The Royals plated five runs in the first two innings in a 10-5 win over the Indians. Three of those early-inning runs came off a home run from Perez -- his 48th of the season. Perez's homer tied the franchise record, previously set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Hunter Dozier had two RBI and tripled while Michael A. Taylor, Hanser Alberto, Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez each doubled. Greg Holland earned the win.
MLB
Buffalo News

Randolph ends losing streak to CSP

They’re grown used to football success at Randolph Central. However, after four straight losses over the last four seasons to rival CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) and seeing the Wolfpack win the previous two Class D state championships (2018-2019) the Cardinals had the motivation of being the underdog for Saturday’s showdown between the teams.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy