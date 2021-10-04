Orioles' Richie Martin: Ends year on modest hit streak
Martin went 3-for-10 with a run scored and four strikeouts over the last three games of the season. The shortstop saw fairly regular playing time after Ramon Urias (groin) was shut down for the year. It wasn't a very convincing final audition form Martin, who went 13-for-54 (.241) across his last 22 games of the season while splitting time with Pat Valaika at shortstop. For the season, Martin slashed .235/.269/.286 with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles through 105 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
