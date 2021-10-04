CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Drama 'Silent Land' Sells to U.K., Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Modern Films has bought U.K.-Ireland rights for “Silent Land,” the feature debut of Polish filmmaker Aga Woszczyńska, which played in competition at the recently wrapped Zurich Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the film’s international trailer. Set in Italy, the slow-burn drama follows a couple whose...

www.sfgate.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Gomorrah' Season 5 Trailer Unveiled Ahead of November Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky has unveiled the official trailer for the fifth and final season of “Gomorrah,” Italy’s cult crime series produced by Sky Studios and ITV-owned Cattleya in collaboration with Germany’s Beta Film, which is the show’s international distributor. “Gomorrah” 5 is set to air locally on Nov. 19 after world premiering...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Fran Kranz's Sundance Drama 'Mass' Gets Sold By Kinology to Major Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mass,” Fran Kranz’s critically acclaimed searing chamber drama, is set to travel in many territories, sold to them by Paris-based outfit Kinology (“Annette,” “Ahed’s Knee”). The movie world premiered at Sundance and is playing at San Sebastian in the New Directors section. Kranz’s screenwriting and directorial debut, “Mass” unfolds years...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Retaliators’ to Kick Off Screamfest (Exclusive)

The Retaliators, a horror film directed by Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzalez Jr., will open the in-person 21st Screamfest festival with a North American premiere. The horror film festival runs Oct. 12 to Oct. 21 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The Retaliators, written by The Geare Brothers, stars Michael Lombardi, Marc Menchaca, Joseph Gatt, Jacoby Shaddix and Katie Kelly. The horror pic centers on a pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. Other highlights from this year’s program include world premieres for Father of Flies, directed by Ben...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Dutch Features Sells 'Rudy's Crazy Christmas Show' to Canal Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Dutch Features Global Entertainment has sold live-action children series “Rudy’s Crazy Christmas Show” to the pay TV group Canal Plus in France and French-speaking Africa. The series will be broadcast over the Christmas holidays on Dec.25 and 26 on Canal Plus. The Dutch show, which will be dubbed in French,...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Trailer Drops New Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs Into a Magical Adventure (Video)

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the official trailer for its new film “Encanto,” offering a closer look at Disney’s Thanksgiving offering. The original story takes place in Colombia and follows the Madrigals, a family who lives in a magical, anthropomorphic house that grants each of them a unique supernatural gift. All except for Mirabel, an astute young woman who’s still waiting for her gift to be revealed. But when the house is in danger of being destroyed, it’s up to Mirabel to set out on an adventure to save the day, and perhaps finally discover her purpose.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Elite' Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem's Drama Series 'Jai Alai' (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at...
TV SERIES
SFGate

WME Signs Pixel Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Pixel Vault, an IP business dedicated to drive value to NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming. This signing observes the recent trend of crossing NFT companies into mediums of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
SFGate

'Land and Shade' Director César Augusto Acevedo Taps Inercia, Quijote, Ciné Sud for 'Horizon' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Chile’s preeminent international film producers, Giancarlo Nasi at Quijote Films, has boarded “Horizon,” the much-awaited sophomore outing of César Augusto Acevedo, director of “Land and Shade,” a Cannes Camera d’Or and Critics’ Week Grand Prize winner. Nasi’s co-production of Horizon sees him reuniting with the project’s lead producer,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTuber Jacksepticeye Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has signed YouTube gaming personality Sean McLoughlin, best known as Jacksepticeye, for representation in all areas. Since joining the platform in 2007, 31-year-old McLoughlin, who is Irish, has amassed over 27 million followers on YouTube. As well as keeping fans engaged with a variety of gameplay videos featuring everything from Among Us to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he promotes positivity and mental health by hosting Thankmas charity streams to raise funds for Red Nose Day and other organizations. On the branding side, McLoughlin has worked with Disney, Warner Bros., Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Rockstar and Marvel. He also founded his own gaming and lifestyle-themed clothing line, Cloak. Recently, McLoughlin went on tour with a comedy theater act titled “How Did We Get Here?” for 45 shows in 14 countries. On-screen, the steamer recently had a cameo in Shawn Levy’s video game-themed film Free Guy, while in 2018 he played Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube channel. McLoughlin has interviewed many other top names in Hollywood such as Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie. McLoughlin is managed by Nicole Ambrose, while his attorney is Ryan Pastorek at Hansen Jacobson.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolás Postiglione’s Debut Thriller ‘Immersion’ Layers Tension, Tragedy at Guadalajara

Chilean director  Nicolás Postiglione teamed up with filmmakers Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”) and Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) on his debut feature film, “Immersion,” a suspenseful descent into paranoia, instinct, and hubris. The film follows a family’s day sailing on the lake and how their vacation unravels wildly as they stop to help some local fishermen whose boat is taking on water. Chilean star Alfred Castro, a Pablo Larraín regular, heads up the cast as the family patriarch, bringing weight to a solemn character around whom the tragedy unfolds. Postiglione explores themes of family, class, and fear in this parable which...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Vigil’ Creator Teases Second Season Day After Submarine Thriller Posts Ratings Record

The creator of BBC1’s smash submarine thriller Vigil has teased a second season just a day after the show’s debut episode posted a three-year UK ratings high. Tom Edge, who has penned episodes of The Crown, told Shrine Podcasts‘ Vigil: The Interview special that he is “busily working away” on series two of Line of Duty producer World Productions’ thriller, which stars Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones. Edge said the production team “started talking a while back about what else we might want to do” with the show, insisting it “can’t be a photocopy of what we did last time.” Edge’s comments came a day after the first episode of Vigil consolidated to become the most-watched UK show for more than three years, with 13.4 million viewers watching over the past 30 days. The previous best was 2018’s Bodyguard, which was also made for BBC1, produced by World Productions and written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio. At time of publication, the BBC had not responded to Deadline’s request for comment on the second season.
TV SERIES
Variety

Pandemic Horror Anthology ‘’Isolation’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight have acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights for Nathan Crooker’s film “Isolation.” The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD...
MOVIES

