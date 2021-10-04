CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Rookie QB Historically Inept in Buffalo Blowout

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Davis Mills didn’t have his head down during or after a disheartening performance Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. It was a historically bad day for the rookie quarterback and the Houston Texans’ anemic offense during a 40-0 defeat to the Bills at rain-soaked Highmark Stadium. Mills completed more passes to the Bills during the first half than he did to his teammates, throwing two interceptions while completing just one pass for three yards.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montana
Person
David Culley
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Getting Crushed For What He Said About Patriots

The New England Patriots haven’t gotten off to the start they they hoped for in 2021. With Mac Jones under center, Bill Belichick’s offense has struggled and the team has limped along to a 1-2 record. The rookie quarterback has looked unsteady in his first three NFL games and his...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Camille Kostek Shares Message For Gronk Before Kickoff

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take the field for the first time since blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In Tom Brady’s first season with the team, Tampa Bay ended the 2020 season on an incredible winning streak. The Buccaneers won their final eight games of the season en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Bills#Stanford
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots’ decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. “Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy