Texans' Rookie QB Historically Inept in Buffalo Blowout
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Davis Mills didn’t have his head down during or after a disheartening performance Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. It was a historically bad day for the rookie quarterback and the Houston Texans’ anemic offense during a 40-0 defeat to the Bills at rain-soaked Highmark Stadium. Mills completed more passes to the Bills during the first half than he did to his teammates, throwing two interceptions while completing just one pass for three yards.www.yardbarker.com
