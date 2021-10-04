CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has gambled billions to make the gleaming, built-from-scratch Expo village a triumphant tourist attraction and symbol of the United Arab Emirates itself. It’s a feast for the eyes designed to be devoid of politics and built on the promise of globalization. But even as nations use their pavilions for benign infomercials, the political turbulence of the wider world somehow manages to intrude. Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its hand-woven carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee.

abc17news.com

