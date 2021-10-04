CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New plant in Germany aims to cut flying’s carbon footprint

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWERLTE, Germany (AP) — German officials have unveiled what they say is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying. The facility near Germany’s northwestern border with the Netherlands will use water and electricity from nearby wind farms to produce just eight barrels of e-fuel each day. The organizations behind the project say its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and economically viable once it is scaled up. The project is led by Atmosfair, a German non-profit group that provides ways for individuals and companies to offset their carbon emissions. National carrier Lufthansa will be the first customer to use the synthetic kerosene.

