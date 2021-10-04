CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MO

Police: Hospital shooting suspect captured; 2 officers shot

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say the suspect in a shooting inside a hospital ran away from the scene but was captured after a shootout with officers. News outlets report the initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson Hospital just after midnight early Monday. The shooter then left the hospital. Officers located the suspect a short time later. Two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded in a shootout. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. WPVI-TV reports the person shot at the hospital has since died. A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
The Hill

Why Elon Musk is moving Tesla from California to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will relocate its headquarters. The Austin facility will be approximately five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, Musk said. But Musk added that the company is not leaving the Golden State altogether. Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy