Police: Hospital shooting suspect captured; 2 officers shot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say the suspect in a shooting inside a hospital ran away from the scene but was captured after a shootout with officers. News outlets report the initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson Hospital just after midnight early Monday. The shooter then left the hospital. Officers located the suspect a short time later. Two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded in a shootout. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. WPVI-TV reports the person shot at the hospital has since died. A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.