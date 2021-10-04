CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meretz Health Minister Leaves Corona Cabinet Meeting to Meet PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas

By Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalestinian Authority head Mahmoud (Abu Mazen) Abbas hosted on Sunday evening in Ramallah a delegation from the Meretz party headed by Nitzan Horowitz, Israel’s Minister of Health, and with the participation of Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej and Member of Knesset (MK) Michal Rozin. Horowitz left the Israeli Corona Cabinet meeting before it was over to meet with the PA chief.

