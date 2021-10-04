Goldstein on Gelt: Why is Having a Will so Important?

As a general rule, informing on a Jew (mesira) to the secular authorities is forbidden and one who does so is referred to as a moser. This applies even to those who are otherwise sinful, wicked, and seemingly deserving to be informed upon.1 In fact, one who informs upon another Jew might even be (theoretically!) subject to the death penalty and permitted to be killed by anyone at any time.2 This is often true even if one’s informing merely results in the secular authorities seizing another Jew’s money and possessions.3 Indeed, a moser who causes the secular authorities to seize the property of a fellow Jew is considered to be a rodef, one who pursues a Jew to kill him.4 A moser is disqualified from serving as a witness in ritual matters,5 has no share in the World to Come,6 and is no longer counted among the Jewish people.7 One does not need eyewitness testimony to declare someone a moser; circumstantial evidence is sufficient for this purpose.8.

RELIGION ・ 19 HOURS AGO