CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Goldstein on Gelt: Why is Having a Will so Important?

By Doug Goldstein, CFP®
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is it important to have a will, if it only comes into play after you no longer are alive?. Russell Mayer, an estate attorney based in Israel, explains how the law distributes an investor’s assets after their death and why having a valid will makes a difference. Doug and Russell examine how a will works and who needs to be involved in creating it. Russell stresses the importance of each spouse having a separate will (some things just aren’t meant to be shared!). The death of a loved one is difficult, but the dividing assets doesn’t have to be emotionally wrought experience. Determining what arrangements you want for your family before you pass can save a lot of potential legal battles.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Lillywhite

Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
The Jewish Press

Mesira: Informing On A Jew To The Secular Authorities

As a general rule, informing on a Jew (mesira) to the secular authorities is forbidden and one who does so is referred to as a moser. This applies even to those who are otherwise sinful, wicked, and seemingly deserving to be informed upon.1 In fact, one who informs upon another Jew might even be (theoretically!) subject to the death penalty and permitted to be killed by anyone at any time.2 This is often true even if one’s informing merely results in the secular authorities seizing another Jew’s money and possessions.3 Indeed, a moser who causes the secular authorities to seize the property of a fellow Jew is considered to be a rodef, one who pursues a Jew to kill him.4 A moser is disqualified from serving as a witness in ritual matters,5 has no share in the World to Come,6 and is no longer counted among the Jewish people.7 One does not need eyewitness testimony to declare someone a moser; circumstantial evidence is sufficient for this purpose.8.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Further You Are, The Closer You Can Be

This column includes small doses of Rebbe Nachman’s wisdom, helping us to get through the week in a more spiritual way. It is common for people to feel they aren’t worthy of drawing close to Hashem because of all the sins they’ve committed. Rebbe Nachman of Breslov tells us something...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Q & A: Kiddush Levana (Part I)

Question: Why do we say Shalom Aleichem at Kiddush Levana, when we bless the new moon, and why do we do so three times? Is it because we have not seen a new moon for a whole month? Can you explain a little more about this mitzvah?. Ira Warshansky. Philadelphia,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Jewish Press

Unemployment Benefits for Self-Employed Israelis Fails to Pass for 7th Time

The Knesset today voted down a proposed new law that would have extended unemployment benefits to people who are self-employed or freelancers. The law failed to pass by one vote, with 55 against and 54 in favor. This was the seventh time in the last five years that an attempt...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Discovering A Remarkable Sefer On A Trip To A Gerrer Shtieble

Over the past few months, a fun tradition started by Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin has developed on the wonderful little corner of social media called “#FrumTwitter.” After every Shabbat or Yom Tov, one posts a picture of what one read or learned. It is a great way to start conversations and have some fun, and I have gotten into it as well. One week I posted a stack of a few dozen books that I consulted on a “deep dive” into halachic issues, and another week I posted the nutritional information on the side of a cereal box, which was all I managed to read that Shabbat.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Official: ‘China Will Lead the World, and Is On Our Side’

China will soon lead the world, and it supports the “Palestinian position, whatever it may be,” according to Fatah’s Central Committee member Abbas Zaki. In a public address that aired on Palestine TV on Sept. 29, Abbas Zaki called on the United States to “reconsider its stance” with regard to Israel or risk becoming irrelevant. The Israelis, he said, were “sons of bitches,” “murderers” and agents of instability, while the Palestinians are “messengers of peace.”
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Apocalyptic Visions

We’ve had the opportunity to study this haftara several times because it comes up twice every year – in late summer as one of the haftarot of consolation, and now for Parshat Noach. The vow to never again destroy the world by flood is here juxtaposed with some evocative language of the destruction of the physical world, which therefore naturally raises questions about whether Hashem is likely to destroy the world again, perhaps by some other means.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Reflections On My Rebbe, Rav Moshe Dovid Tendler, zt”l

The Talmud (Mo’ed Katan 25b) relates that following the death of Rabba and Rav Yosef, the bridges over the Euphrates collapsed into one another; and following the death of Abaye and Rava, the bridges over the Tigris collapsed into one another. These great Sages were “bridges” – ba’alei mesorah – connecting one generation to the next. And their deaths marked the end of an era.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

100 BILLION MESSAGES A DAY

Most of us have become accustomed to using WhatsApp to communicate and in some cases manage our family, social, and professional lives. Indeed, WhatsApp is used to send more than 100 billion messages a day (although most of those are just in the group my wife and I have with our children). To give you a sense of how dependent we are on WhatsApp for working for and with the BRS community, for example, Rabbi Moskowitz and I are currently in 206 groups together including our BRS staff group, groups for organizing shiva minyanim and chesed, sharing Torah, and much more.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Piece Of Scaffold

Mr. Cooper was completely renovating his house. The contractor had set up scaffolding all around the house. While dismantling the scaffold, one of the workers accidentally dropped a piece, which fell on the neighbor’s roof and damaged it. The neighbor, Mr. Flaum, came to Mr. Cooper. “It’s nice that you...
HOME & GARDEN
The Jewish Press

Bird Migration in Full Force in Israel

Bird migration is a zoological phenomenon, occurring mainly in the transition seasons, when many bird species migrate, as winter approaches, from their nesting sites to winter dormitories in warmer areas, and return, as summer approaches, to their nesting sites. Most of the migratory birds from Europe pass through Israel and...
ANIMALS
The Jewish Press

Why Is The Mabul Called ‘The Waters Of Noach’?

The Navi Yeshayah (54:10) refers to the mabul, the Great Flood, as “The Waters of Noach.” This sounds like Noach is blamed for the flood – so the question is: Why such a harsh name? What was Noach at fault for?. The Zohar in two places says that this is...
RELIGION
top1000funds.com

Why transparency is important for CalPERS

Anne Simpson, managing investment director, board governance and sustainability tells Amanda White why transparency is so important at CalPERS and what the fund is doing to improve it. “Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” says Anne Simpson CalPERS’s managing investment director, board governance and sustainability. She’s talking...
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Tourism in Israel on Road to Recovery, But That Road is Long

Some 34,500 tourists visited Israel in September, 128% more than last year when Israel was in the midst of its third Coronavirus wave, but still 91.5% less than September 2019, when 405,000 tourists entered Israel. September, during which the Jewish High Holidays are usually celebrated, is a peak season for...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

I would like to share some thoughts about Rabbi David Eliach, who passed away last Thursday, October 2, at the age of 99. Rabbi Eliach headed the Meshek Yeladim Moza institution for child survivors of the Holocaust, instilling Jewish values in people most likely to question them. He evidently answered the questions so effectively that he married an orphaned child survivor of the Holocaust, Dr. Yaffa Eliach, OBM, who eventually earned an international reputation in her own right.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy