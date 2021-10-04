CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen join Guns N’ Roses on stage for ‘Paradise City’

By Patrick Clarke
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses as a special guest for a rendition of ‘Paradise City’ during a show in Florida on Saturday night (October 2). See footage below. “Let’s bring out our friend Wolfy. Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy,” frontman Axl Rose said, introducing him during the group’s show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

Related
districtchronicles.com

How much money does David Lee Roth have? The fortune of Van Halen’s frontman is being investigated as he announces his retirement.

Former Van Halen lead vocalist David Lee Roth announced his unexpected retirement to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review Journal on October 2. After his last performance on New Year’s Eve at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues, the singer mentioned his concert career. In addition, David stated that he...
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

David Lee Roth announces early 2022 retirement, citing health concerns

LAS VEGAS — Legendary rocker David Lee Roth confirmed Friday that the cradle must rock on without him. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world. … I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal by phone.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MetalSucks

Wolfgang Van Halen Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of Final Van Halen Show

On October 5, 2015, the legendary Van Halen played their last-ever show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. To commemorate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen — son of Eddie Van Halen, nephew of Alex Van Halen, and the band’s one-time bassist — has shared the following message on Twitter, along with photos from that evening’s curtain call:
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Eddie Van Halen
US 103.1

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Hard Skool’ Live for the First Time

Days after releasing their latest single "Hard Skool," Guns N' Roses tackled the song live for the first time last night (Sept. 26) during their show in Baltimore, Md. It's been speculated that the band would premiere the song live during this tour for a couple of weeks now. At the start of the run, they debuted "Absurd" live and released it a couple of days later, and then they started rehearsing "Hard Skool" prior to shows throughout September. Slash really sealed the deal when he uploaded a video of some of the members practicing it on his TikTok.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Sends Stirring Message to David Lee Roth After Retirement Announcement: ‘Thankful and Proud’

Following the news that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is officially retiring, Wolf Van Halen takes to his social media accounts to share a special tribute to the musician. “One hell of a run, Dave ❤️,” Wolf Van Halen wrote on Instagram. He also shared on Twitter, “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey.” Both posts had a sweet snapshot of him and David Lee Roth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradise City#Guns N Roses#Wvh#House Of Blues
NME

Seether’s Shaun Morgan says festival fans who booed Machine Gun Kelly were “doing God’s work”

‘s Shaun Morgan has shared his thoughts on fans booing Machine Gun Kelly at last weekend’s Louder Than Life festival. The rapper turned rocker headlined the Louisville, Kentucky festival last Saturday (September 25), and footage from the metal-leaning event showed that not everyone was happy with his top billing, with some of the crowd booing and showing him the middle finger amidst his ongoing feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Wolfgang Van Halen salutes David Lee Roth following retirement news

Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media this week to salute his Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth on news of the singer's pending retirement. The son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen joined the legendary group’s lineup on bass in 2007 and was on board for three tours and the 2012 album, “A Different Kind Of Truth”, before a final North American trek saw them perform their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, with Eddie passing away last October at the age of 65 from a stroke after a lengthy battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

The Rolling Stones recall their final meetings with Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have recalled their final meetings with the late Charlie Watts in a new interview. The longtime Stones drummer died at the age of 80 last month (August 24), prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. His surviving bandmates reflected on the “huge loss” last month before later dedicating their first show of 2021 to Watts.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Minnesota's ROCKTEMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Video footage of Steven Adler's September 11 performance at the Rocktember Music Festival in Hinckley, Minnesota can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan).
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy