Watch Wolfgang Van Halen join Guns N’ Roses on stage for ‘Paradise City’

Days after releasing their latest single "Hard Skool," Guns N' Roses tackled the song live for the first time last night (Sept. 26) during their show in Baltimore, Md. It's been speculated that the band would premiere the song live during this tour for a couple of weeks now. At the start of the run, they debuted "Absurd" live and released it a couple of days later, and then they started rehearsing "Hard Skool" prior to shows throughout September. Slash really sealed the deal when he uploaded a video of some of the members practicing it on his TikTok.

