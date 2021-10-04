Watch Wolfgang Van Halen join Guns N’ Roses on stage for ‘Paradise City’
Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses as a special guest for a rendition of ‘Paradise City’ during a show in Florida on Saturday night (October 2). See footage below. “Let’s bring out our friend Wolfy. Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy,” frontman Axl Rose said, introducing him during the group’s show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.www.nme.com
