‘We're building a future that we've been promised for a very long time’: New U-District, Roosevelt, Northgate light rail stations open

By Annie Denton, Matthew Hipolito The Daily
The Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of students and community members flocked to the opening ceremony of the long-awaited U District light rail station Saturday, Oct. 2. The celebration featured a food walk of U-District businesses, live music and entertainment, and remarks from community leaders. King County Executive Dow Constantine, recalling his time at the...

