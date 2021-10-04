‘We're building a future that we've been promised for a very long time’: New U-District, Roosevelt, Northgate light rail stations open
Thousands of students and community members flocked to the opening ceremony of the long-awaited U District light rail station Saturday, Oct. 2. The celebration featured a food walk of U-District businesses, live music and entertainment, and remarks from community leaders. King County Executive Dow Constantine, recalling his time at the...www.dailyuw.com
Comments / 0